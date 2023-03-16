Dynamite Will Not Overprint Disney's Scar & Will Only Collect In 2025 Dynamite Entertainment has now told retailers that they will not be overprinting the first four issues of Disney Villains: Scar #1 at least.

Dynamite Entertainment has grabbed a Disney comics license for some very specific titles, Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, Maleficent and now Disney Villains: Scar by Chuck Brown and Trevor Fraley, from The Lion King. Sales of some of the titles, especially the first two, were rather astronomical. Final Order Cut-Off has just landed for Scar #1, but it may be about to become a little more collectable than the others.

Because Dynamite Entertainment has now told retailers that they will not be overprinting the first four issues at least. The orders that they receive – now locked for the first issue – will be all they print. Shops will get only what they ordered by the FOC date, Dynamite will have a few additional copies to cover any damages, but then that's it. Dynamite has also stated that the comics in question won't even be collected for another two years, in 2025. This means if anyone wants a copy of Scar #1, it will be… well, harder than Gargoyles or Darkwing Duck. And retailers might want to take a second look at their orders for the second issue.

DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #1 CVR A LINDSAY

DYNAMITE

FEB230465

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Trevor Fraley (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

A startling new vision starring Disney's greatest villain, set within the world of The Lion King! Eisner and Ringo Award-winning author Chuck Brown (Bitter Root) and stunning artist Trevor Fraley tell a tale of fire and fury, centered on an enraged Scar, unable to accept that he will never be king – not so long as long as Mufasa and his new son inhabit Pride Rock. A plan is starting to formulate within Scar's corrupt mind, which will bring him face-to-face with the mysterious shaman, Rafiki…In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99

DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #2 CVR A DARBOE

DYNAMITE

MAR230477

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Trevor Fraley (CA) Karen Darboe

Eager vultures circle the diminished Scar. They offer him a path to the throne. They speak of a magic baobab fruit that will make him mightier than Mufasa himself. They will provide him with this fruit, in return for a horrible favor…In Shops: May 10, 2023 SRP: $3.99