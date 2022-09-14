Dynamite's Disney Gargoyles Comics Covers, Including Previews Catalog

Dynamite are showing off the first approved covers from their new Gargoyles comic book series licensed from Disney and written by Gargoyles' creator Greg Weisman, with covers by David Nakayama, Amanda Conner – the original Gargoyles artist on the Marvel series, Lucio Parrillo, Leirix Li, Jae Lee, Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner and more, including Joe Madueria's first Marvel cover for the series back in the day.

David Nakayama. "He was a natural fit given his signature style straddling a modern comics look with elements pulled from Saturday morning cartoons and action figure packaging. Not only is he one of the top names in comics covers, but he's also lauded for his illustrations for Hasbro's Marvel Legends line of figures. His cover depicts nearly the whole cast, including Goliath, Angela, Broadway, Lexington, and more. His cover will also be featured as the cover for Diamond Comics Distributors' September for December Previews catalog."

Amanda Conner. "The DC, Marvel, and Vampirella legend started her illustrious career doing many licensed and all-ages titles at Marvel in the 1990s including Barbie, and as the interiors and cover artist for the 1995 Gargoyles series. Now she's back with a cover featuring all the key cast including their human ally Elisa. Dynamite is set to begin releasing facsimile reprints and collected graphic novels of that series soon, with more details to come."

Lucio Parrillo "brings his Italian mastery to another iconic piece, as he portrays Goliath as fans have never seen before. With his brushstrokes and prowess of anatomy, Goliath has never looked more imposing and powerful, as each muscle and vein bulges from his strength.

Lesley "Leirix" Li "one of the industry's biggest talents today, and her portrayals of strong and beautiful women attract fans and collectors in droves. Angela is one of the most important characters in the Gargoyles pantheon, and she deserved a standalone cover for her dedicated fans. Leirix was the perfect choice!"

The Gargoyles are of course gargoyles, and that gothic influence permeates their designs and tales. Editor Nate Cosby and the team at Dynamite wanted to capture that mood and DNA in some of the artwork for this launch, and a longtime collaborator was the ideal match. Jae Lee is known for his moody visuals and his style captures this gargoyles aspect wonderfully.

Last but certainly not least, the Gargoyles gang has their own "dog" in Bronx who has always been a fan-favorite. Who better to give him center stage on a cover than Tony Fleecs, the top talent known for his hit Stray Dogs series and work with My Little Pony?