eBay Brings Shawn Kirkman to NYCC- the Next $1000 Comic Con Variant?

Time for a new unholy combination for NYCC... eBay and Shawn Kirkman. Could four figure sales be in their ballpark with Transformers and GI Joe?

New York Comic Con is heading towards you faster than an aunt at a wedding, and this is about the time of year when publishers scramble to get their press releases out before it's too late. And in that flurry, we were surprised to see a new face – eBay. And Shawn Kirkman.

While Whatnot has been the leader in growing the live streaming sales community around comics, it looks like eBay's initial foray at SDCC was a sign of things to come – and they've brought a familiar face with them in the form of ex-Skybound executive (and often confused as Robert Kirkman's brother/father/son) Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham.

Kirkham made a name for himself at Skybound as one of their familiar faces to retailers and fans for over a decade, most recently as the host of the "Comics Vault Live" stream. Now it seems like he's got some kind of partnership with eBay for NYCC. It sounds like not only will he kick off the company's festivities on Thursday, October 12 with Greg Capullo on the eBay booth's Live Stage but the Big Clutch store will debut the below variants over the weekend:

Thursday, October 12: Transformers #1 Daniel Warren Johnson Foil Variant ($24.99, limited to 1000 units)

Friday, October 13: Space Usagi One-Shot Peach Momoko Purple Foil Variant ($40.00, limited to 250 units)

Saturday, October 14: Duke #1 Ashcan Cobra Commander Spot Foil Variant ($24.99, limited to 1000 units)

And on Sunday, they will have a lie-in. It's that last variant that should get fans talking, as we told you that the Transformers #1 ashcans at SDCC were on track to be hot and later saw CGC sales top out at $1200, though sales have come down to Earth of late (even though $375 for a raw copy of a free panel giveaway is out of reach for many).

But this variant of Duke #1 will not only constitute the first appearance of this Duke to some collectors, it's definitely the first cover appearance of this version of fan favourite Cobra Commander as part of Skybound's rather successful Energon Universe. Add in the seemingly-irresistible allure of a foil-enhanced cover and it's possible this may be the variant cover that everyone is lining up to get come Saturday morning.

However, with Skybound announcing their own version of the Duke #1 Ashcan will be available at Midtown Comics during a special Friday night signing and for anyone attending their Saturday Energon Universe panel, which of these versions will be the hottest?

Saturday, October 14 • 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM, Room 405

Transformers & G.I. Joe: Welcome To The Energon Universe

THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IS HERE! The Transformers and G.I. Joe are back at Skybound, joined by the mega-hit Void Rivals! Superstars ROBERT KIRKMAN (Void Rivals), LORENZO DE FELICI (Void Rivals), DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Transformers), JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Duke, Cobra Commander), TOM REILLY (Duke), and SEAN MACKIEWICZ (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) reveal the secrets behind the biggest new comics of 2023.

And…will anyone ever send Uncle Rich a copy or two of these variants he tells you about first?

