Eking Out Dark Crisis For All Its Worth In Today's DC Comics

Dark Crisis is FOCing its final issue, right now, and writer Joshua Williamson has egged the pudding, saying "To me DC (and comics) should always be building. Building new exciting stories and adding to the mythology. That's what Dark Crisis was about to me. How DC is at its best when it embraces its history and builds on it. When I started work on the series that was what we wanted to say by the end of the event… And we're almost there. The final issue of DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS! This final oversized conclusion has amazing art by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez but it also has some epilogues by guest artists that we haven't announced yet. #6 of the series came out last week and I always saw that as the big battle issue. The fight isn't over, but #7 is more personal and emotional. It wraps up the story and some emotional arcs set up in the first issue. This last issue sets the stage for DC in 2023, has a few surprises, teases at a returning major threat to DC's heroes and villains and has some first appearances."

But before them, there are the tie-ins. Mickey Mxyzptlk has bee revealed as trying to be a me-too Pariah with a line in me too gender politics.

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League: Batman #1 tooks at issues of grimdark storytelling, as well as giving us another line in doubles and duplicates?

Both for Batman and for Zatanna…

With many more versions to come.

Black Adam #6 is still to join in with the Dark Crisis game, but it is coming… in Black Adam #7.

While The Flash, which was all in on Dark Crisis, has suddenly swerved across the publishing line over to Flashpoint Beyond…

…joining Stargirl And The Lost Children in that endeavour…

… but don't forget, Dark Crisis #7 is coming, with Deathstroke against everyone! Especially sidekicks!

DARK CRISIS WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE BATMAN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RYAN SOOK

(W) Simon Spurrier, Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Ryan Sook, Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund (CA) Ryan Sook

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost… until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. Batman is stuck in a loop wherein the greatest detective must solve the mystery of his own existence! Plus, unravel the secrets of Zatanna's world in this final epic chapter of the WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE saga!

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

BATMAN HAS HAD ENOUGH OF BLACK ADAM. Angered over Bruce Wayne's financing of a democracy movement in his country, Theo Adam confronts Wayne with his demands, which escalates into an epic, book-length clash between the Dark Knight Detective and the Thunder of Aton.

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Todd Nauck

When Gregory Wolfe wins the mayorship of Central City, he implements a radical agenda to instill order…including deputizing the Rogues to enforce the law and ridding the city of its well-known vigilante–the Flash!

