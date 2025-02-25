Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comic stores, comics shop

Twelve Comic Stores Close, Seven Open, Six Expand Or Rebrand

Bleeding Cool always tries to keep an eye on comic book stores that close, those that open and those which go through ch-ch-changes. Recently, that means twelve stores closed, seven opened, and six expanded or rebranded with new owners.

Comic Stores Closing

Destiny City Comics in Tacoma, Washington will be closing its doors at the end of February after its rent has increased "exponentially," owner Matt Nebeker told The News Tribune. Matt Nebeker owns the shop with his wife Stephanie Hagan., though he is known by his professional wrestling name "ETHAN HD." Nebeker and Hagan bought the shop from its previous owners in December 2019, he said. In more than five years, the couple has operated it, and rent has gone up higher than the price of books, Nebeker said. "We're just making less per graphic novel, but our overhead is going up, and especially with new books, new graphic novels, whatever the price is on that, we're kind of beholden to that," he said. "The cost of everything else we need to just exist as people going up, and the cost of doing business is going up, but the cost of the goods we sell isn't going up, and we're not necessarily in a position where we can mark those things up either." Nebeker said he'll definitely be taking on more pro wrestling bookings. The shop plans to host a party on Feb. 28 to "have one last hurrah and get a little bit of face time with people that we're not going to see as often," he said. Destiny City Comics announced on Instagram Wednesday that everything in the store will be 30% off for the rest of the month.

The American Comic Shop in Chatham, Kent, England has closed after more than 30 years. June and Kerry Earl opened The American Comic Shop in 1993. June said "It has been a tough decision but we have been talking about it for a few years. It is the right time. We want to be able to do what we want to do when we want to do it. It is now time to do our own thing."

Geeks Closet of Tallahassee, Florida closed at the beginning of the year. Owners Randi and Amy Rodriguez say the decision wasn't easy after opening last year. They state that items that were once considered 'niche' can now be found in Target and Walmart and that even Pokémon cards are sold at Costco now.

Sley Comics and Collectables of Crossville, Tennessee is closing. "As of February 22, we will be closing our doors, which means great deals for you. Come and check out what we got… Thank you for your support over the last four years and also check us out online starting March 1 we will be selling stuff online."

Metropolis Comics and Toys of Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, has closed after the store's landlord made plans to rent out the entire building the comic book store currently resides in, and the store owners couldn't find an alternative physical location. "Maybe the rent was okay but the size was too small to keep the gaming tables. Or the space required a renovation too extensive to afford. Moving would only make sense if we thought we could make it work and for innumerable reasons it doesn't look that way. This was a very difficult decision to make. This space has been a favourite spot and home for various communities over the 15 years we've been open and while it's nice to make some money, these stores are not huge money-makers, providing that space was the real reason for opening the shop at all."

The Book Review in Rochester, Minnesota's Hillcrest Shopping Center closed at the end of November. Posting "We are officially announcing the closure of the Book Review. We want to thank the community for all of the support and love over the past 20 years of business. Any of our remaining inventory will still be available for purchase following our closing via our eBay account, which can be found under the username: Kingcotten."

The Dragon in Milton, Ontario, Canada is being closed by owner Jennifer Haines, who said "It's not a decision I want to make. It's a decision I have to make. I know that people do love us here, and they do want us to be here, and I do feel like I am letting them down, and that is the hardest… What I found with my south end store and I found now here as well is that commuters tend to shop where they work. They don't tend to shop where they live. So if you increase the commuter population, then it means I have fewer people coming into the store." The store in neighbouring Guelph will continue to operate.

Level Up Entertainment in the Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing, New Jersey, has closed after eighteen years, a month ago. The store posted "The fact is, keeping something like this going takes a LOT of passion, time, and energy. It always has, but these days it requires more and more and more. 18 years is a long time to do anything, really, and after that long we simply do not have the fire in our hearts that we once did to give it everything it needs. After a lot of thinking and talking, we have decided it is time to wrap it up and start a new chapter of our lives."

Comic Quest in SM Megamall, Manila, Philippines has announced its closure as a result of ongoing renovations at SM Megamall, as of January this year, along with a number of neighbouring businesses.

8th Dimension Comics in Vancouver, Canada closed at the end of the year, with owner Nick Paraschos saying "Well people of the 8th and associates, the time has truly come. The Portal of the 8th Dimension is closing at the end of this year. Times are tough, and I've had a few personal things happen recently, so this is the end of the shop."

Gotham Newsstand of San Antonio, Texas has gone out of business.

Comic Stores Opening

Comic stores have expanded or rebranded

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comic stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well-known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@gmail.com.

