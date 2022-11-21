Elon Musk Tweets Milo Manara Artwork As Thirst Trap For Donald Trump

Elon Musk recently allowed the former President Of The United States, Donald Trump, back on Twitter, after he was banned for involvement with the January 6th insurrection movement. Not that Trump has chosen to take advantage of the situation yet, he seems happy enoughon his own platform. Which has led Musk to try and tempt him back, with the traffic that he would no doubtedly bring. And why Musk appears to be tweeting… thirst traps for Donald Trump using the erotic art of comic book creator Milo Manara…

Thought this seems to be originally created by one Elon Musk-supporting blogger, Eva Fox. Elon Musk' has some geek ties, a massive fan of Douglas Adams, and appeared the Iron Man 2 movie, filmed at his the Space X rocket laboratories. He has also told bad Batman jokes before. But he constantly gets compared to comic book supervillains, from Lex Luthor to Thanos. And he can't share a political cartoon without someone trying to sell it as an NFT. But he does like comic books. He has linked to XKCD comics about climate change, as well as putting out his own Tesla comic book before now. And he told Bloomberg that as a kid in Pretoria, "I read all the comics I could buy or that they let me read in the bookstore before chasing me away" and that his favourites were Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Doctor Strange and Iron Man. Might he also have a taste for Milo Manara?

Italian artist Milo Manara is revered for his comic book artwork, and has one of the strongest and most ardent fanbases in comics, especially for his erotic work, but his career has been long, multi-faceted, and celebrated. Elon Musk is someone who can certainly afford a page or two…

The image in the tweet in question is from the illustrated work of French author Jean de La Fontaine embodying the "eroticism and voluptuousness inherent in those adult fairy tales".

