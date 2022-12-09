Emma Kubert Triple Threat With Stoneheart From Image Comics

Emma Kubert is about to triple up. As well as drawing Pandora, written by Frank Miller for Frank Miller Presents, and the current Radiant Pink series published by Image Comics, both out this week, and now she is also launching her own written-and-drawn series, Stoneheart also from Image Comics, starting on the 8th of March, 2023. I'm sure it's all about schedules, previous workings and happenstance, but it does look like there is quite a lot on her plate suddenly…

"In Stoneheart, the bubbly and headstrong Shayde Whisper has been inexplicably exiled from her magical guild and relocated—left only with vague memories and romanticized hope. But when she hears a sinister voice in her head that awakens a power beyond her comprehension, she'll traverse her past and present to unravel her prestigious place within the mystical land of Athea! "Stoneheart introduces a new perspective on the hero's journey and a deep dive into our capabilities of great good and great evil. I began this series simply as a catharsis to help me deal with the many worldly problems my generation is facing today, but it slowly culminated into a confrontation of my inner monologue," said Kubert. "The art, the writing, and the lettering is all a reflection of myself and my dedication to the industry and craft. Through humor, adventure, excitement, action, and love, Stoneheart confronts our inner self-worth and creates an entirely new fantasy; a fantasy where we strive for peace." "

Stoneheartwill be published by Image Comics, with issue 1 starting on the 8th of March, 2023.