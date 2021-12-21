Enemies: Svetlana Chmakova's New Kids Graphic Novel Out in Sept. 2022

Enemies, the 5th graphic novel in Svetlana Chamova's popular Berrybrook Middle School series, will be published in September 2022. Publishers Weekly Children's Bookshelf unveiled the cover today. Published by JY, the Yen Press kids' imprint, Berrybrook Middle School stands out as an iconic bestseller in the world of middle-grade graphic novels, made popular by its individual volumes Awkward, Brave, Crush, and Diary. Following up from her latest graphic novel, The Weirn Books, Vol. 1: Be Wary of the Silent Woods, Svetlana Chmakova returns to the beloved world of Berrybrook Middle School in a story told from the point of view of Felicity, a fiery member of the art club with big dreams!

Enemies

Story & Art by Svetlana Chmakova

"Felicity's sure she's going to do something big. Exactly what is still a mystery, but she'll figure it out. Her sister, Letty, teases Felicity that she never finishes stuff, but that's just because Letty is so perfect. Still, life is good with plenty of friends—drawing with the art club and playing games with her buddies keep her busy. But when she decides to join a contest to show Letty that she CAN get things done, Felicity begins to wonder if friends becoming enemies is easier than she thought. Are they really enemies, though…? What does it even mean to be enemies? And…who is it that she needs the most on her side…?"

"Here is another book-shaped piece of my heart/deep love for everyone going through middle school and similar ordeals," says creator Svetlana Chmakova. "I am so excited to finally share this story with everyone and can't wait for Berrybrook fans to find out more about the kids roaming its dramedy-filled halls!"

"I can't express how much I enjoy working with Svet, getting to be one of the first people to witness how she brings her unbelievably relatable characters to life," says JuYoun Lee, the Deputy Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of Yen Press, who founded JY and exclusively provided editorial guidance to Svetlana Chmakova for over a decade. "Her immense talent surprises me every time, and I hope her readers will enjoy Enemies just as much as I have."

"The publication of a new Berrybrook volume is cause for celebration both in our offices and for fans!" says Kurt Hassler, the Publisher & Managing Director of Yen Press. "Of course, for those who just can't bear the suspense, I highly recommend picking up a copy of Svet's The Weirn Books, Vol. 1 to help ease the wait!"

Enemies is scheduled to release in September 2022 in trade paperback, hardcover, and digital.