Enjelicious' Age Matters to be Published in Print by Webtoon Webtoon creator Enjelicious has sold the print rights to Age Matters, an adult graphic novel romance serie, to Webtoon Unscrolled.

Webtoon creator Enjelicious has sold the World English print rights to Age Matters, an adult graphic novel romance series about a hopeless romantic who is hired by a reclusive billionaire to be his assistant. "She's a hopeless romantic who's turning 30 – and is not super happy about it. He's a reclusive billionaire who's hired her to be his assistant – and he's not too happy about that either. Together they rewrite the rules of friendship, love, work and the BEST way to clean someone's apartment."

Age Matters has been picked up by Emma Hambly at Webtoon Unscrolled, and publication is set for January 2024. Enjelia Villanueva is a Filipino manga artist based in Manila, draws manga and webtoons under the pen name Enjelicious and is affiliated with a number of companies, including LINE WEBTOON, Lezhin Comics US, Ozine Magazine, PSICOM publishing, Oh-No! Manga, and Tokyo Otaku Mode. She represented herself in this 6-book deal.

Webtoon Unscrolled is a print graphic novel imprint from Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, with Bobbie Chase as its Executive Editor. Bobbie Chase is the former VP Global Publishing & Digital Strategy at DC Comics where she launched the company's graphic novel imprint aimed at middle-grade and YA readers, and was an Editor-in-Chief at Marvel Comics during the nineties.

Webtoon claims over 72 million readers around the world, is headquartered in Korea with an entertainment division in Los Angeles is now under the umbrella of Korean company Naver. Webtoon Unscrolled's first wave of books included Tower of God by SIU, which has 3.5 million subscribers and 4.5 billion reads worldwide, and True Beauty by Yaongyi, which has 6.5 million subscribers and 5.1 billion reads, as well as Doom Breaker, Cursed Princess Club, Boyfriends, and Everything Is Fine. They currently plan to publish twelve series a year.