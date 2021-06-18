Enter Doom in Fantastic Four Life Story #2 [Preview]

Mark Russell and Sean Izaakse's real-time Marvel tale hits the swinging 70s in this preview of Fantastic Four Life Story #2, the series that shows what it would have been like if a fixation on childhood nostalgia hadn't gotten in the way of story progression and character growth in the Marvel Universe… by fixating on childhood nostalgia in a 6-issue miniseries. While the preview skips over the start of the 70s, things pick up quickly when Reed Richards, Tony Stark, Hank Pym, and Victor Von Doom all end up in the same place at the same time. Hilarity ensues? Check out the preview below.

FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #2 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Mark Russell (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) Daniel Acuna

The story of the Fantastic Four's lives in real time continues! Set in the 1970s, the heroes struggle to find their role in a rapidly changing world. Sue continues to fight for social causes while Reed becomes increasingly obsessed with preparing for the impending arrival of Galactus, creating tension within the Four.

In Shops: 6/23/2021

