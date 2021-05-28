Eric Koda Draws Jason Derulo's Uzo Graphic Novel From Z2 Comics

Eric Koda, the rather wonderful artist on The Agency, X-Men, Generation X and Secret Empire, has been drawing a new graphic novel written by Trill League writer Anthony Piper and based on an idea by singer/songwriter/dancer Jason Derulo. And Z2 Comics has decided that's enough to commission it all as a graphic novel, out this autumn. In the distant future, a mysterious asteroid turns the planet into a frozen wasteland where the last gasps of humanity fight over dwindling resources. A lone champion named Uzo becomes the last hope for both his village and the planet.

From the mind of Jason Derulo comes a chilling vision of the future! When the U.S. government breaks up a planet-killing asteroid in orbit, the consequence is a hail of meteorites that plunges the Earth into a new ice age. Decades later, humanity is at the brink of extinction. Tribal hunter Uzo uses his enhanced physiology and dual hatchets to protect his village and the nearby temperate region created by an asteroid fragment. Elsewhere, a splinter militia controlled by a cruel leader known only as the Major seeks the uncanny ore within the meteorites that destroyed society as we know it. The Major will stop at nothing to recover as much ore as possible, even if it means destroying Uzo's village! Plus, the mystery of Uzo's powers revealed! #WHOISUZO Polar opposites go to war in Jason Derulo's Uzo! By Anthony Piper (Trill League, Marvel's Voices) and Eric Koda (Generation X, Extraordinary X-Men).

Jason Derulo says "I've been working on bringing Uzo to life for years. From writing scripts to skits on TikTok. So blessed to have worked with a dream team of creators to bring the best version of 'Uzo' to you." "When I spoke to Jason about his idea, I was excited by his vision to turn his Uzo character into a hero—but even more excited that he was open to exploring dark and emotional themes that I felt were pertinent to the times we live in" says writer Anthony Piper. "We're creating something unprecedented for a black hero. Something that speaks on the responsibility that comes with manhood and being a protector, of not only family, but the planet itself. Plus, I know with art by the talented Eric Koda, this story is going to be a visual treat for the reader." Artist Eric Koda says "This is an epic story with some real powerhouses behind it! I am excited to help bring this world to life"

An exclusive limited deluxe version will include prints by artists Anthony Washington, Raymond Gay & Andres Mossa, and Eric Koda. All editions, including the exclusive deluxe and signed super deluxe hardcovers are available to preorder directly from Z2 now.