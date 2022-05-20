Erica Schultz and Carola Borelli Deliver The Deadliest Bouquet

The Deadliest Bouquet is a new series coming to Image Comics in August by Erica Schultz, Carola Borelli, and Gab Contreras. And it's not, as the name implies, about farts. The five-issue mini-series will blend the feels of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Charmed, and Charlie's Angels with late 90s nostalgia, so it's sure to appeal heavily to aging Millennials, who are currently all rapidly descending into the throws of midlife crises. Depicting a group of spy-trained sisters looking to solve the murder of their Nazi hunter mom just happens to be one of the Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, along with "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "dragon men with insatiable lust," and "the future, but it's bad." So you know this is going to be good.

The press release provides more details on The Deadliest Bouquet:

Fan-favorite writer Erica Schultz (Charmed, forthcoming Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood) joins artist Carola Borelli (Star Trek: The Q Conflict) and colorist Gab Contreras (Witchblood) for the forthcoming The Deadliest Bouquet. This all-new, five-issue miniseries will launch from Image Comics in August. In The Deadliest Bouquet, Jasmine Hawthorn—a hard-edged Nazi hunter who trained her daughters in the art of espionage—finally has her complicated past catch up to her. Now it's up to estranged sisters Rose, Poppy, and Violet to solve their mother's murder… that is, if they can avoid killing each other in the process. Perfect for fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, this exciting new series is perhaps best described as Charmed meets Charlie's Angels—wrapped in plenty of late '90s era nostalgia.

"This story has kicked around in my head for a long time, so it's amazing to see it in print from Image!" said Schultz in the press release.

Borelli added: "The story of the three sisters got me involved from the first moment. It has everything I ever wanted to read in a comic."

The Deadliest Bouquet #1 will hit stores on August 10th. Check out some covers and preview art below, and be sure to check out Image Comics' full August solicitations here.

