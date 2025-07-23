Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: erik larsen, spider-man noir

Erik Larsen Returns To Spider-Man At Marvel Comics As Long As Its Noir

Article Summary Erik Larsen returns to Marvel to write a new Spider-Man Noir mini-series launching in October.

The story is set in the 1930s, with Peter Parker as a private detective and vigilante Spider-Man.

Gwen Stacy hires Spider-Man Noir to solve her father's murder, kicking off a gritty new mystery.

Andrea Broccardo provides art, as Larsen reimagines Spider-Man Noir for a fresh generation.

Erik Larsen, co-founder of Image Comics, and creator of Savage Dragon, writes, "I'll be honest, when Nick [Lowe, Spider-Man Group Editor] contacted me about writing Spider-Man Noir, I was very much blindsided by the suggestion, but Nick was convinced I would be a good fit. But it was a bit like hearing, 'You know that girl you're crazy about? –Turns out that she has a sister.' I had only known the character from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but I quickly got caught up to speed on his comic book adventures. And I got it. I saw what Nick saw. I couldn't get the idea out of my head. I couldn't shut off that part of my brain that keeps coming up with new and exciting stories and characters. So, here I am—back on Spider-Man after more than three decades, only this time, with an opportunity to start fresh and create his whole world."

Erik Larsen is returning to writing Spider-Man Noir, a new mini-series from Marvel Comics launching in October, to be drawn by Andrea Broccardo. Before Larsen co-founded Image Comics, he was best known for drawing and writing Spider-Man for the company. But that was over thirty years ago. Spider-Man Noir.

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 (OF 5)

Written by ERIK LARSEN

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by SIMONE DE MEO

Variant Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Brush up on the coolest Spider-Man before he hits the small screen! Spidey legend ERIK LARSEN puts on his writing hat to reinvent this Spider-Man like he did the original with rising-star artist ANDREA BROCCARDO. It's the 1930s and Peter Parker is a private detective by day, vigilante Spider-Man by night. Things were going well until a certain dame walked into his office to ask Peter to solve the case of her father's murder. The dame's name? GWEN STACY! This case may not only break George Stacy's police department, but Spider-Man himself!

Spider-Man Noir first appeared in Spider-Man: Noir #1 in 2009, co-created by David Hine, Fabrice Sapolsky, Carmine Di Giandomenico and Marko Djurdjević. He gained greater fame when he appeared in the Spider-Verse animated movies. Spider-Man Noir #1 is due out on October 1st.

