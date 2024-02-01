Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Blood Hunt, jed mackay, pepe laraz, vampires

Even Bloodier Pepe Larraz Artwork (And Lots Of Tigra) For Blood Hunt

Wherever Pepe Larraz goes, I will follow. And this summer means the Blood Hunt comic book event as vampires come to New Yorkers.

And this summer means the Blood Hunt comic book event as vampires come to New Yorkers. Who have had to deal with gods, symbiotes, a gang war and another Inferno very recently. Time to move out of that brownhouse, folks…

And that includes Marvel publishing "red band" editions of each issue by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz in which the events described are even bloodier and nastier. Marvel states "labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity, the RED BAND EDITIONS will contain additional pages and more graphic art too explicit for the regular edition. BLOOD HUNT will mark the first time that a different edition of the same Marvel comic book is produced for more mature readers, fitting for this blood-soaked saga where vampires will viciously sink their teeth into your favorite heroes!"

"The most appealing part of drawing BLOOD HUNT, apart from the chance to work with Jed for the first time (who I kept hearing the best of things from all my colleagues and fans), was the chance to go full TERROR mode in a vampire story," Larraz shared. "The Red Band pages are really interesting to me. They allow me to convey the dark, violent, bloody tone of this particular story, and flex new muscles that I don't usually get to use in a super hero comic. And, I'm not going to lie, they're so fun!"

Here's a little further look at the non-red band pages as being previewed in the Marvel Previews catalogue and beyond.

BLOOD HUNT #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240585

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

THE BLOODIEST MARVEL EVENT EVER!

The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER'S MOON, TIGRA, DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins in BLOOD HUNT #1! On-Sale in May!

Rated T+In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $5.99

BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 5) – RED BAND EDITION

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

On Sale 5/1

