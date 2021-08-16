Even More Preview Art From The Dark Knights Of Steel

Last week DC Comics announced Dark Knights of Steel, a new series by Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri, a 1602-style remake of the DC Universe, Taylor saying "Despite being the writer of the DC horror series, DCeased, I'm actually a huge fantasy fan. Combining two of my favorite things, DC superheroes, and high fantasy, is my absolute happy place. I grew up reading Lord of the Rings alongside Superman. Terry Pratchett alongside Garth Ennis. Robin Hobb and Mark Waid. Dragonlance and Justice League. Now I get to bring all this together with the incredible Yasmine Putri, in the biggest story I could imagine. A tale of war and love, of despair and hope, of betrayal and improbable alliances forged in battle." And while Entertainment Weekly got the exclusive PR, Bleeding Cool has a few pages they did not… as The Dark Knight approaches, I don't know… The Knight Of The Wing. The Robins Of The Hood. In Arkham Castle or Wayne Keep or some such.

And then the previous artwork without the Entertainment Weekly watermarks.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #1 (OF 12)

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Yasmine Putri

An entire medieval world will be forever changed when a spaceship crash-lands from a doomed planet. Monarchs will die, kingdoms will rise, and what seemed the end of the world for many…was only the beginning! An epic high-fantasy story set in a DC Universe where nothing is what it seems… From worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and acclaimed artist Yasmine Putri comes a generational tale of good and evil within a brand-new DCU! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/2/2021 DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #2 (OF 12)

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Yasmine Putri

The epic high-fantasy DC Universe adventure continues as a shocking assassination has the kingdoms on the brink of world war! From worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and acclaimed artist Yasmine Putri comes a generational high-fantasy tale of good and evil within the DCU!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/7/2021