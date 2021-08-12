Pip Pip! Tom Taylor's Secret Dream Project is Dark Knights of Steel

DC Comics had revealed the dream project teased earlier this week by superstar writer Tom Taylor, created with a dream artist now revealed to be Yasmine Putri, and starring medieval reimaginings of Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, Black Lightning, Wonder Woman, and more. Called Dark Knights of Steel, Taylor has spend two years working on the twelve-issue mini-series and will feature variant covers by Joshua Middleton and Wayne Reynolds.

Though Bleeding Cool scooped the title of the book by guessing, Taylor and DC chose to give the EX-X-XCLUSIVE to the puff piece purveyors of Entertainment Weekly, who compared the series to Game of Thrones, but with people in bat costumes. For shame, Tom. We were right here! This is because we guessed your title, isn't it? At EW, Taylor issued the following statement:

I've spent the last two years creating a new epic fantasy universe for DC Comics, and Dark Knights of Steel is an absolute dream come true. Despite being the writer of the DC horror series, DCeased, I'm actually a huge a fantasy fan. Combining two of my favorite things, DC superheroes and high fantasy, is my absolute happy place. I grew up reading Lord of the Rings alongside Superman. Terry Pratchett alongside Garth Ennis. Robin Hobb and Mark Waid. Dragonlance and Justice League. Now I get to bring all this together with the incredible Yasmine Putri, in the biggest story I could imagine. A tale of war and love, of despair and hope, of betrayal and improbable alliances forged in battle.

No matter. We've carefully downloaded all of the EX-X-XCLUSIVE images, EW slaped their ugly watermark on and reposted them here for your enjoyment.