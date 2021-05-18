Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West – Flash #770 Spoilers

Over in Heroes Reborn, Princess Power – an analogue of Wonder Woman – decapitated Adolf Hitler. In today's Flash #770, Wally West gets the chance to do similar, but instead goes for a more classic look. As he encounters an Adolf Hitler seizing the Spear Of Destiny, the mystical artifact that has become a major part of DC Comics lore – and used to explain why the big superheroes of the day couldn't just defeat the Axis Of Evil in the thirties and forties.

Everyone likes to punch Hitler from Wally West…

…to Captain America…

…to America Chavez…

…to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles…

…to Rory Williams in Doctor Who. And courtesy of surprise-artist Keven Maguire, we get a flashback to a very different age of DC Comics as well.

With Wally West Quantum-Leaping into the body of the Reverse Flash in the Superfriends' Legion Of Doom era.

Dropped into the battlefields of World War II, Wally West continues his search for a way home. As the Fastest Man Alive comes face to face with the Führer himself, Wally's friends in the present day search for a way to bring him back and an answer to why he's stuck leaping from speedster to speedster throughout time.

