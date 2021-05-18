Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West – Flash #770 Spoilers

Posted on
by

Over in Heroes Reborn, Princess Power – an analogue of Wonder Woman – decapitated Adolf Hitler. In today's Flash #770, Wally West gets the chance to do similar, but instead goes for a more classic look. As he encounters an Adolf Hitler seizing the Spear Of Destiny, the mystical artifact that has become a major part of DC Comics lore – and used to explain why the big superheroes of the day couldn't just defeat the Axis Of Evil in the thirties and forties.

Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West - Flash #770 Spoilers
Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West – Flash #770 Spoilers

And it gives

Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West - Flash #770 Spoilers
Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West – Flash #770 Spoilers

Everyone likes to punch Hitler from Wally West…

Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler -

…to Captain America…

Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler -

…to America Chavez…

Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West - Flash #770 Spoilers

…to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles…

Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West - Flash #770 Spoilers

…to Rory Williams in Doctor Who. And courtesy of surprise-artist Keven Maguire, we get a flashback to a very different age of DC Comics as well.

Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West - Flash #770 Spoilers

With Wally West Quantum-Leaping into the body of the Reverse Flash in the Superfriends' Legion Of Doom era.

FLASH #770 CVR A BRANDON PETERSON
(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Jack Herbert, Brandon Peterson (CA) Brandon Peterson
Dropped into the battlefields of World War II, Wally West continues his search for a way home. As the Fastest Man Alive comes face to face with the Führer himself, Wally's friends in the present day search for a way to bring him back and an answer to why he's stuck leaping from speedster to speedster throughout time.
Retail: $3.99

I bought my copy from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, with an extensive back issue collection and online store. With a new store planned for Watford, if you are in the neighbourhood, check them out. 

Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West &#8211; Flash #770 Spoilers

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.