Everyone Changes In King In Black #5 Finale Week (Spoilers)

Today's Venom #34 is a lead-up to both The King In Black #5 and June's Venom #35/200 (yes, you're going to have to wait two months for that one). As we noted, there's one early plot point that seems very important regarding how Eddie Brock is to be viewed by the rest of the Marvel Universe. But will it hold? However, Venom #34 is not just about the transformation of Eddie Brock…

But in previous issues, we have seen the return of Flash Thompson, courtesy of the Cortex Hive Mind that had preserved the memory of hosts. And, in the process, re-creating him as an Anti-Venom Dragon.

And remember what happened to Cletus Kassaday, when he was revived from the Hive Mind as a new Carnage – well, you can't just reserve that kind of treatment just for the bad guys right?

He died in Amazing Spider-Man #800, saving Spider-Man from the Red Goblin. And Flash Thompson is now revived from the dead after saving the world from the King In Black. He's not the only one transformed going forward.

Cloak makes quite the claim to Dagger in King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes #3, also out today.

As Cloak is touched by The King In Black in a way that goes to his core. Will a spin-off book retain this new Knullish Cloak going forward?

And might there be more dreams of horror to come?, and another family at war with itself? Let's go with a big yes. But it all comes down to one rematch, Venom, Captain Universe, Mjolnir and the Cosmic Board, versus Knull. Maybe it's time to shed a little light on the situation? And go out with a big toothy grin on Venom's face, just like in the old Todd McFarlane days?

Something I think the vampires are about to regret… they have their own changes to worry about.

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210521

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

WHAT'S A GOD TO A NONBELIEVER?

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $5.99 KING IN BLACK PLANET OF SYMBIOTES #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210546

(W) Rodney Barnes, Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval, Danilo Beyruth (CA) Philip Tan

A DARK SHADOW LOOMS OVER CLOAK AND DAGGER!

PLUS: THE RETURN OF TOXIN!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99 VENOM #34 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210514

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Iban Coello

THIS IS IT!

• After a pulse-pounding race to the finish, VENOM #34 stands as the series' final tie-in to the KING IN BLACK epic!

• But is this issue also the end of the Venom symbiote as we know it?!

• From maestros DONNY CATES, IBAN COELLO and JESUS ABURTOV, this one sets the stage for VENOM #200 – and EVERYTHING that follows!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99