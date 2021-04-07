King In Black #5 Spoilers – What Future For Marvel Vampires?

In The King In Black #2, Blade, hunter of vampires, went searching for allies against Knull and his symbiote army. And in Chernobyl, in Ukraine, he found them.

Motivating his own vampire army, courtesy of his own blades – and a certain Lord Dracula.

After all, as Blade also explained to Magneto, Knull and the army of the King In Black were coming for everybody on the planet, human, mutant and vampire alike.

We then didn't hear from the vampires again – almost as if there was a King In Black: Blade spinoff book originally planned that didn't work out. But in the big finale, The King In Black #5, we return to the vampires. Almost as if they are setting something else up.

They have helped defeat Knull, and are now claiming Chernobyl for the vampire nation. The spoils of war? After all, if mutants can have their own nation, can vampires do the same, with a land still radioactive and dangerous to humans?

Look to Avengers #45 for this to continue. And might Donny Cates have a Blade comic book in him? It would fit his nineties' aesthetic…

