Everyone Knows Roy Harper Is Alive Except For The Roy Harper Academy

Roy Harper is one of DC Comics' most longstanding characters, created as Speedy by Mort Weisinger and George Papp as Speedy, the teen archer sidekick of the superhero Green Arrow in 1940. He went on to become a core member of the Teen Titans but as an adult, casts off his Speedy identity as the superhero Arsenal. and later, Red Arrow as he joined the Justice League.

Recently, he died accidentally at the hands of fellow Titan and Justice Leaguer, Wally West, The Flash in the Heroes In Crisis event comic book by Tom King and Clay Mann. But in the recent Death Metal series by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, along with many other characters, he was brought back from the dead for one final battle.

A while ago, Bleeding Cool got the leak about DC Infinite Frontier #0 and was told to watch out for the Green Arrow & Black Canary story by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire.

Which for a start, reunited Dinah and Ollie over that falling out that had over that box full of the secrets to take down the Justice League – that turned out to be empty anyway. But it was a matter of principle, and you know what Olly is like about those. But also featured a call.

Back from the dead, but not yet reunited with his own chums. And looking at a red arrow. The new Teen Titans Academy has also been named after him in honour of his death, but he hasn't told his own Titans teammates either.

Josh Williamson said "Once we stopped working on Death Metal and we started talking about Batman having the [Black Lantern] ring, I was, like, "we'll get Roy right back through this" and then we started talking Infinite Frontier and my plan for Roy was to get his daughter back at some point, and I was trying to figure out how and then I got a call from editorial and they were thinking about using her in Catwoman because they already had kind of a plan in place. I talked with Ram V and there's a way to make this work. She's Shoes, she's being trained as Catwoman's sidekick and so what does Roy do when he finds out she's alive? And then he finds out that Jade that she knows she's alive. That definitely plays a part in pieces of Infinite Frontier and then the plans for Roy after Infinite Frontier and other books that I don't want to say yet because I don't want to ruin their stories or mess their stuff up but there definitely is a plan to get these things rolling."

"He has survivor's guilt and then he's also not sure why he's back necessarily, his memories are kind of a little screwy in places and the last thing he really remembers was being a zombie during Death Metal so he's definitely questioning things that that plays a part in Infinite Frontier. Why was I chosen to come back not everybody's come back so you know not everyone came back from the dead and I think part of this like he doesn't know his daughter's back and that definitely weighs on him a little bit. He loves his family, he loves his friends, but it's not totally unlike him to get on a motorcycle and ride off the desert by himself for a little bit and that's kind of what we're doing. And then you'll see some of the seven Infinity Frontiers with him and the journey he kind of goes on and how he plays a really important role in that story uh and then the stuff he'll do afterward."

"I don't want to get too deep into spoilers but obviously there's Green Arrow stuff going on. It's like all the Green Arrow family is sort of splintered out across the DCU. You have Green Arrow and Justice League and Checkmate. Black Canary is in Justice League but she's also in something else that hasn't been announced yet and then it's like Connor and Robin and Roy are gonna be in Infinite Frontier and then Roy will go on to be in another story, it's like we have this huge Green Arrow family thrown out across the DCU. Of course we're going to do a story about them coming back together and what that actually means. We all want to see those characters get to see each other for the first time in over ten years so there's definitely plans for that and a lot of conversations for when those beats will happen. I think it'll be some really fun stuff with that especially beginning of next year."

Well, Teen Titans Academy would be one. And today's Teen Titans Academy #8 is all abuzz about Roy Harper. But, a year after his revival, no one has told them the news.

And clearly plenty of people still hold it against Wally West. I mean, understandably, maybe.

Something that Red X is determined to drum into the rest of the Roy Harper Academy students of the Teen Titans.

Which gives the students incentive to do the kind of thing that students have always done.

Although maybe with not such immediate results?

SOmeone hasn;t been getting their press releases, I guess.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #8 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

It's Halloween at the Academy! That means homecoming is fast approaching! With the freshmen excited about getting in touch with their spooky sides, the faculty, again, grapples with the scary threat posed by their rogue student, the mysterious Red X. Luckily, this time, the Titans have help from some old friends who have, at long last, come home…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/30/2021