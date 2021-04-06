Everyone's Talking Omniverse At DC Comics These Days

Bleeding Cool first noted the recent use of the word "Omniverse" in DC Comics back in November. With Death Metal: Rise Of The New God featuring a cosmic being from the Omniverse, trying to collate a record of everything that ever happened, that ever mattered.

Pioneered by Mark Gruenwald as a term, it's the idea that multiverses exist within a wider reality, the Omniverse. And it's one that DC Comics, especially those from Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV, seized upon.

We took this as a cue for what we nickamed the DC Omniverse Special, but was actually called DC Infinite Frontier, a reset, retcon and partial reboot of the DC Universe, in a reality where everything happened and everything mattered. And everything is about the Omniverse right now. Last week's Flash #768 reminded us…

While this week's Green Lantern #1 has to keep reminding us. As John Stewart in his njew Green Lantern duds wants to keep Oansplaining the new natiure of reality to Guardians.

Anyone want to create a DC Infinite Frontier bingo card? Mention of the Omniverse has to be on it.

FLASH #768 CVR A BRANDON PETERSON

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Brandon Peterson

The retirement of Wally West begins! After the events spanning from DC Universe: Rebirth to Heroes in Crisis to Dark Nights: Death Metal, the former Kid Flash decides to call it quits. But the current Flash needs his former partner now more than ever. As fallout from Infinite Frontier hits the Flash, Barry Allen and Wally West must confront the past by way of a Justice League led by Green Arrow. In-Store: 3/30/2021 $4.99 GREEN LANTERN #1 CVR A BERNARD CHANG

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Bernard Chang

As this new Green Lantern series begins, the newly formed United Planets and the Guardians of the Universe hold an intergalactic summit to decide who can best serve and protect the cosmos from danger. With the majority of Green Lanterns called back to Oa, John Stewart arrives alongside Teen Lantern Keli Quintela, whose powerful gauntlet could be one of the most powerful and unstable weapons in the universe. With the entire landscape of the universe in flux, is this the end of the Green Lantern Corps…or a new beginning?

Retail: $4.99