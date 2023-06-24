Posted in: Comics | Tagged: E-Home Entertainment, Evil Wizard, indie games, Rubber Duck Games

Evil Wizard Confirms PlayStation & Nintendo Switch Releases

Now that Evil Wizard has been released on PC and Xbox consoles, the team is aiming for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch soon.

Indie game developer Rubber Duck Games and publisher E-Home Entertainment confirmed they are working on releasing Evil Wizard for more consoles. The game came out a few weeks ago on PC via Steam as well as for Xbox consoles. Now the team is aiming to have it released for both the Nintendo Switch as well as PlayStation consoles. There are no set dates yet, but the goal right now is to have the Switch version oput in Q3, while the PlayStation version will be out in Q4. In the meantime, if you haven't checked the game out, enjoy the info below!

"Evil Wizard features crude, fourth-wall-breaking humor inspired by the likes of Conker's Bad Fur Day and Deadpool. There are also a ton of easter eggs from some of the team's favorite games and movies to be found in the backgrounds and in certain bosses. Tying all the fun together is satisfying action-RPG combat that you'll need to master if you want to reclaim your evil castle and all the glory that comes with it."

A Quest Called Revenge!: Face off against hordes of heroes, avoid devastating deadly traps, and solve increasingly problematic puzzles as you reclaim the halls of your castle from the filth that now lives within it!

Face off against hordes of heroes, avoid devastating deadly traps, and solve increasingly problematic puzzles as you reclaim the halls of your castle from the filth that now lives within it! Crudely Chaotic Humor: Prepare to laugh, or at least grin, thanks to an assortment of fourth-wall-breaking fun, bathroom stall save points, silly NPCs, and sassy wizards!

Prepare to laugh, or at least grin, thanks to an assortment of fourth-wall-breaking fun, bathroom stall save points, silly NPCs, and sassy wizards! Metroidvania-Inspired Design: Delve into a new, eviller point of view, explore carefully crafted locations, navigate intricate levels, and use your skills and elements to unlock new paths in the Metroidvania-inspired world.

Delve into a new, eviller point of view, explore carefully crafted locations, navigate intricate levels, and use your skills and elements to unlock new paths in the Metroidvania-inspired world. If You're Evil and You Know It: Utilize the evil-ness you harbor to slash, hack, and stab your enemies, and if that isn't enough, you know you're a wizard, right? Harness the elements and vaporize them.

