Exceptional X-Men #7 Preview: X-Manhunt and Tech Temptations

In Exceptional X-Men #7, Emma Frost and Kitty Pryde face their fears while AXO is drawn to mysterious tech guru Sheldon Xenos. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Exceptional X-Men #7 hits comic shops on Mar 19 with fierce mutant drama, high-stakes X-MANHUNT and bold character arcs.

Emma Frost and Kitty Pryde face raw inner fears and dreams amid Charles Xavier's exile, fueling mutant destiny battles.

AXO finds himself drawn to tech fraud Sheldon Xenos, unleashing cunning twists in a plot teeming with mutant intrigue.

X-MANHUNT – COLLATERAL DAMAGE! With Charles Xavier on the run, EMMA FROST and KITTY PRYDE reckon with their own dreams and fears for the future of mutantkind. AXO feels pushed away from the team and pulled closer and closer to charismatic technologist Sheldon Xenos. But is Xenos who he claims to be? (Spoiler: He is not!)

Exceptional X-Men #7

by Eve L. Ewing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620921700711

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620921700716 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7 RIAN GONZALES VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921700721 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7 PEACH MOMOKO KIMONO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921700731 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7 RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

