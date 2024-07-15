Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, tom brevoort, x-men #1

Expect More Bonus Pages in X-Men: From The Ashes Relaunch Titles

Last week's X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, saw readers directed to a secret bonus page via a QR code. More to come.

Article Summary New X-Men #1 includes a secret bonus page accessible via QR code.

Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman behind the innovative X-Men relaunch.

Tom Brevoort confirms more bonus pages in future X-Men titles.

Next release Phoenix #1 teased to potentially feature a QR code.

Last week's X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, saw readers directed to a secret bonus page via a QR code.

Which redirected to the following website: https://www.marvel.com/xmen-bonus?cid=PR_XLaunchStinger_20240710_comics_XMen1 – or you could read it here.

Well, it looks like there may be more coming. In his Substack newsletter, Marvel Senior VP of Publishing, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort was asked "What was the strategy behind including the 3K bonus page as a QR-code rather than printing that page within X-Men #1?"

And he answered, "it was a bonus page to begin with, an extra page—we didn't scale back the contents of X-MEN #1 in order to do it. And it gave us a page whose contents we could conceal until the day of release, thus avoiding any early spoilers. You'll find that we're doing similar pages in most of the new X-launches. They're a little free bonus, a little extra—sort of a modern day equivalent of that "Things To Come" page that ran in the first issue of the Claremont/Lee X-MEN #1."

Worth taking a look at Phoenix #1 out this Wednesday, perhaps? In case it has another QR code pop up?

PHOENIX #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248728

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX! She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine… Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!