Fairy Tales And Judgment Days In Archie Comics May 2024 Solicits

Archie Comics is launching their horror title Judgment Day in their May 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as a fantasy version of Betty & Veronica in Fairy Tales from Goldie Chan, Bill Galvan and Ben Galvan.

ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (of 3)

In a world overrun with demons, Archie Andrews is on a quest to cleanse Riverdale of all wicked-kind. Harnessing the destructive power of a captive fiend, he will have to destroy corrupted and possessed versions of the people closest to him. Questioning his own morality and forced to make difficult sacrifices, are Archie's efforts truly good, or the work of pure evil? Traverse the most horrifying version of Riverdale yet in the first Archie Premium Event.

Script: Aubrey Sitterson Art: Megan Hutchison Colors: Matt Herms Letters: Jack Morelli Cover: Megan Hutchison Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Jae Lee, Reiko Murakami On Sale Date: 5/22 32-page, full color comic $4.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: FAIRY TALES (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Once upon a time, there were two best friends, Betty & Veronica, who were the handsomest ladies in the land. One day a strange duckling (Cassie Cloud) enters their village with odd notions of popularity and fun and befriends a strange minstrel (Randolph) and proves that it's what's on the inside that counts!

Script: Goldie Chan Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan Colors: Glenn Whitmore Letters: Jack Morelli Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

On Sale Date: 5/1 32-page, full color comic $3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS FRENZY (TPB)

Get ready for a FRENZY of humor, heart, and hilarity in this GIANT-sized collection of stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!

Script: Various Art: Various Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Peña 978-1-64576-827-2 $10.99 US 4-7/8 x 6-9/16" 480 pp, Full Color Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/22

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #350

BRAND NEW STORY! Celebrate 350 issues of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest with a party! Moose is having a BBQ party, and everyone is reflecting on their relationship with the big guy… for better or worse!

Script: Dan Parent Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith Colors: Glenn Whitmore Letters: Jack Morelli Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 5/8 192-page, full color digest $9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #24: JUGHEAD SUMMER FUN

Join Jughead for a crave case of tasty tales filled with picnic parties, BBQ bashes, and tons more to satisfy your hunger for humor in this milestone collection! Script: Various Art: Various Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan On Sale Date: 5/29 192-page, full color digest $9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #324

BRAND NEW STORY! Veronica wants to prove Powerteen is the best superhero, but will dooming Riverdale really do the trick? Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Steven Butler, Jim Amash Colors: Glenn Whitmore Letters: Jack Morelli Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Peña On Sale Date: 5/15 192-page, full color digest $9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #140

BRAND NEW STORY! It's the first annual Riverdale Amateur Wrestling Rumble, a royal rumble for charity. No one can beat the masked wrestlers. Who is this mystery trio? And can they be beat?

Script: Dan Parent Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith Colors: Glenn Whitmore Letters: Jack Morelli Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Peña On Sale Date: 5/22 192-page, full color digest $9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #32

BRAND NEW STORY! Jaguar and Jughead are being held by a group of super-power squashing gangsters! Can Superteen and Powerteen rescue them without their powers? Script: Francis Bonnet Art: Rex Lindsey Colors: Glenn Whitmore Letters: Rex Lindsey Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Peña On Sale Date: 5/1 192-page, full color digest $9.99 U.S.

