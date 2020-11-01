Faithless II Issues 4 And 5: Evil Is Tireless

"You've heard those who can't do, teach? Well, those who can't teach? Critique." I read Faithless II's most recent two issues (issue 4 and issue 5) and literally yelled out loud after the issue 5 cliffhanger. That reflexive reaction seemed like a good starting point for a thought piece on Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's comics.

Faithless II's early issues were something of a holding pattern, delivering a bunch of sex scenes in Turin, Italy around Faith's art. Nothing wrong with that, but outside of showing how easily impressionable the art world is, it didn't particularly interest me. Issue four is a pleasant diversion around yet another charming unknown individual, and issue five finally returns to the plot. Llovet draws great clothes, and she delivers again in Faith's issue four red dress. There's a funny bit in that same scene where Faith's art dealer Lily and Faith's lover, Louis (who is heavily implied to be the Devil), both stick their nose up at prosecco. Louis, of course, wants a red. Llovet makes the clothes and the sex and the facial expressions look easy, which means that her looseness took time to find the perfect line. I also especially enjoyed the difference in color between night and day, the brightness of the day's colors took me by surprise the same way it might if I had just woken up midday from a wild night. Azzarello's dialogue again stands out, especially in conversations where there's an opportunity for a double entendre, sexual or not. His dialogue serves a purpose, wittily, and shows character. Take the scene where a homeless person comes to warn Faith about being in league with Louis in issue five. The homeless person asks how many times she's been under him, and Faith reply shows that she thinks the answer's about sex. That cliffhanger? It's another one of Azzarello's maddeningly good double entendres AND introduces another group of interested parties to Faith's life. Llovet executes the reveal well, too.

"A soul is never sold whole cloth. It's bartered away, piece by piece. And when it's gone, it's not even remembered by the seller."