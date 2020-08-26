First Issue of Famous Monsters Auction Ends Today On ComicConnect

If you are a Monster Kid like me, owning an issue of Famous Monsters of Filmland fills you with a joy that cannot be duplicated. So, imagine having a shot at the first ever issue of the magazine. You can do just that right now, as ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #43, has a CGC 3.5 copy of the very first issue of Famous Monsters on auction right now. The copy displays really well, and they are taking bids for it until later this evening. It currently sits at $36, criminally low for what this is. So, that means you may be able to add a horror grail to your collection for nothing. Check it out below.

Famous Monsters #1 Is Iconic

"Published by James Warren and edited by Forrest J Ackerman, Famous Monsters of Filmland is a hugely influential movie magazine with an infectious love for horror, science fiction, and fantasy. Generations of film fans and pros grew up worshiping at the altar of "Uncle Forry" and his pun-filled, picture-packed publication. Most feature gorgeous cover paintings by the likes of Basil Gogos, Ken Kelly, and Ron Cobb. This landmark first issue contains such articles as "Welcome Monster Lovers," "Monsters are Good for You," "The Scream Test," and "How Hollywood Creates a Monster," which shows how Paul and Jackie Blaisdell designed the Martians from Invasion of the Saucer Men. The cover features a photo of publisher Jim Warren in a Frankenstein Monster mask standing next to Marion Moore, his blonde-haired girlfriend. Ow/w pgs historic first issue!; Frankenstein cover. Will Elder is an American Cartoonist and comic book artist who was part of the team that made up Harvey studios. Will's art style described as wacky panels with humorous details on top of humor. Elder's most notable works include Mad, Little Annie Fanny and Humbug."

Again, this is part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, and bidding on this iconic piece of horror merchandise ends today in a few hours. Make sure to go here to get a bid in, and while there check out the other items that will end this week as well.