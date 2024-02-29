Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: hate, peter bagge

Fantagraphics Brings Back Peter Bagge's Hate For June 2024

Hate Revisited is a new series by Peter Bagge, again published by Fantagraphics, with a first issue arriving on the 6th of June.

Hate by Peter Bagge was published by Fantagraphics in 1990, ran for 30 issues, and was one of the better-selling indie comics of the 1990s, selling 30,000 copies an issue. It followed the 1985 magazine comic Neat Stuff and its disfunctional family strip The Bradleys, with Buddy Bradley getting his own story set first in Seattle and then in suburban New Jersey, as the teenager grows into a young man. In 2000, the series was revived for several Hate Annuals in which he continued the story of slacker Buddy Bradley, as well as Bagge's beliefs about libertarianism, culture, and including topical political cartoons, and strips from other creators such as Rick Altergott, Dame Darcy, and Kevin Scalzo.

But now it is back. Hate Revisited is a new series by Peter Bagge, again published by Fantagraphics, with a first issue arriving on the 6th of June. 39 years after the first appearance of Buddy Bradley and 34 years after the first issue of Hate. And it will include an origin story for how the Hate characters first met, as well as the death of Leonard "Stinky" Brown, which was covered up. L'il Hate. Young Hate. Hate Babies. You choose…

HATE Revisited #1

(W/A) Peter Bagge

Peter Bagge returns to the series that defined a generation with this all-new, four-issue monthly miniseries! Buddy and Lisa, now middle aged with a free spirited young adult of their own, confront their own poor decisions as young people in the grungy 1990s. Expertly shifting between the present day (in full color) and their Gen X heyday (in glorious, crosshatched B&W), we learn for the first time the story of how Buddy met Lisa, Stinky, George, and Val. Meanwhile, Buddy is forced to come to terms with the tragic — and covered-up — circumstances of Stinky's untimely death (way back in Hate #27). Hate Revisited expertly showcases Bagge's inimitable humor and knack for character, and the generational shift lends an unexpected gravitas to their lives. This is the must-have comic of the summer! June 6, 2024

