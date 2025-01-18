Fantagraphics to Collect The Complete Hate by Peter Bagge in Paperback

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: hate, peter bagge

Fantagraphics are to put the entirety of Peter Bagge's nineties slacker comic book Hate starring Buddy Bradley into a Complete paperback format, starting with The Complete Hate Volume 1 in August this year. The first volume takes up issues 1 to 15, ha;f the original issue run. Hate was one of the best-selling alternative comics of the 1990s in the direct market, selling 30,000 copies an issue, and grabbing itself an MTV animated spinoff. Since 2000. Bagge revived the series in Hate Annual, a comic that has continued the stories after Hate, including writings on libertarianism, culture, and topical cartoons.

"The definitive edition of the Great American Grunge Graphic Novel, now collected in paperback for the first time! Peter Bagge, along with the Hernandez brothers and Daniel Clowes, is one of the primary architects of the alternative comics genre that exploded in the 1980s and 1990s. His compelling and best-selling comic book series Hate chronicled the exploits of Buddy Bradley and his gang of lovable losers through the rise and fall of the grunge era, and beyond. Going beyond mere satire, Bagge's observations helped fashion the aesthetics and attitudes of the only significant youth movement to emerge from the Pacific Northwest. A contemporary review by Bruce Barcott in the Seattle Weekly stated, "Twenty years from now, when people want to know what it was like to be young in 1990s Seattle, the only record we'll have is Peter Bagge's Hate."The Complete Hate is a new paperback series that includes the original 30-issue run from 1990–1998, the nine subsequent Hate Annuals, and tons of other Hate-related comics, illustrations, and ephemera created for books, magazines, comics, toys, and other merchandise. Bagge combined his cartoony drawing style with uncomfortably real Gen X characters, and the comic books resonated with readers. Vol. 1 collects the first major arc of the series, (Hate 1-15), focusing on young Buddy Bradley's travails in early 1990s Seattle, with a lengthy introduction by Bagge. Each volume contains new covers, endpapers, title pages, and other surprises by the author. Black-and-white with spot color"

