Fantastic Four #37 Preview: What Are Friends For?

Johnny Storm is feeling lonely in Fantastic Four #37, which we can all agree is a problem of his own making since he couldn't keep his flaming dick in his pants and had sex with Doctor Doom's fiance, both causing his own space-girlfriend to leave him and prompting Doom to zap him with a ray gun that made his flame stuck permanently on the high setting. Making matters worse, everyone in the Fantastic Four has Halloween plans except or him. So what can Johnny do? He can look for someone even more pathetic than himself to hang out with. And yes, Spider-Man is free. Check out the preview below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #37

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211200

AUG211202 – FANTASTIC FOUR #37 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Dan Slott (A) Nico Leon (CA) Terry Dodson

"There Are Monsters on Yancy Street"

• The fallout from the FF's 60th anniversary stories continues!

• Maybe a visit from a certain friendly neighborhood Spider-Man might help with that?

• Meanwhile, it's time for Ben and Alicia to take their kids trick or treating for the very first time… which might not be such a good idea. Especially when one of the Fantastic Four's greatest enemies has returned! RATED T

In Shops: 10/20/2021

SRP: $3.99

