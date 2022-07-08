Fantastic Four #45 Preview: How Do You Like Watching Now?

The Watcher's voyeurism fetish finally catches up to him when he can't stop watching in this preview of Fantastic Four #45. Check out the preview below.

Fantastic Four #45

by Dan Slott & R.B. Silva, cover by Cafu

The Reckoning War: Epilogue – "Open Your Eyes"! Following the explosive events of the Reckoning War, the Marvel Universe has changed. We told you this was important. To see where all the pieces have fallen and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite. The future awaits!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609036504511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609036504521 – FANTASTIC FOUR 45 DAUTERMAN HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609036504531 – FANTASTIC FOUR 45 MANNA VARIANT – $3.99 US

