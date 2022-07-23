Far Cry 6 Prequel, Esperanza's Tears, From Ablaze In October 2022

Ablaze is publishing Far Cry: Esperanza's Tears as a prequel to the video game Far Cry 6, and scheduled to come out in October, by Mathieu Mariolle, Afif Khaled and Salaheddine Basti. And courtesy of the Ablaze October 2022 solicits and solicitations, alongside Lovecraft: Unknown Kadath, Boogyman, Elles and Promethee 1313. Here's the full list,.

FAR CRY ESPERANZAS TEARS #1 CVR A KHALED & BASTI (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

AUG221012

(W) Mathieu Mariolle (A / CA) Afif Khaled, Salaheddine Basti

THE GLOBAL BESTSELLING VIDEOGAME COMES TO COMICS!

For Juan Cortez, guerrilla warfare is a profession. Death, a hobby.

There are many of them…humans plagued by addictions. Some only experience extreme sensations, others can't do without euphoric substances. Juan Cortez is a guerrilla warfare addict. For years, he's traveled from countries at war to conflict zones, putting his experience and training at the service of the highest bidder. This time, fate led him to Santa Costa, a South American country that curiously reminds him of Yara, his native land. Because here, as on the island of Ant n Castillo, the recent discovery of a rare resource, a mineral called "Tantalum," has upset the economy of a small nation previously ignored.

Three camps now face each other: the military junta recently established in power by Di Stefano, the bourgeois party led by the daughter of the assassinated former leader, and a revolutionary group, defender of labor and indigenous rights. It was the latter, guided by their leader Max Purillo, who called on Juan's talents. And for him, it's blessed bread. A nascent guerrilla, a troubled period politically, and above all: money. A lot of money. To save the country, he is asked to strike a blow by assassinating General Di Stefano. But of course, nothing will go as planned…

A prequel to the events of Far Cry 6, this amphetamine-boosted comic introduces Juan Cortez, one of the central characters in the newest installment of Ubisoft's bestselling video game series.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LOVECRAFT UNKNOWN KADATH #2 CVR A SALOMON (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

AUG221026

(W) Florentino Florez (A) Guillermo Sanna (A / CA) Jacques Salomon

"The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest

kind of fear is fear of the unknown." –H.P. Lovecraft

An adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath unlike anything you've read before.

Rescued from his would-be captors and returned to solid ground, compelled by his haunting dreams, Randolph Carter continues his journey to the Island of Oriab to set his eyes upon the giant face of Mount Ngranek. Joined by a new companion, the dreamer hopes to find more about the connection between the carving and the gods themselves!

As a bonus, also includes the original prose story!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BOOGYMAN #2 CVR A DJET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

AUG221032

(W) Mathieu Salvia (A / CA) Djet

Monsters don't only exist in children's imaginations…

The monsters who took Elliott's family from him are hot on his trail. But they must also contend with his new protector, Father Death. Thought to be long dead, this boogyman is more than he seems. An ancient power long thought lost, but now that he has shown himself to save the boy, he becomes a target himself!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ELLES #3 CVR A STOKART

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

AUG221038

(W) Kid Toussaint (A / CA) Aveline Stokart

FIVE PERSONALITIES. ONE GIRL.

Elle and her friends go on an adventure to find out more about Elle's past. But in the process, they unexpectedly find more than they bargained for. Has Elle's whole life been a lie? And if so, how will she handle such news?

ABLAZE proudly presents Elle(s), a vibrant, imaginative new series. Featuring brilliant, Pixar-esque art from Aveline Stokart, and an engaging story by Kid Toussaint that brings moments of real emotion, mystery, intrigue and humor together during the epic highs and lows of high school.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PROMETHEE 1313 #4 CVR A BERTOLINI (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

AUG221043

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) Max Bertolini

Darla comes face to face with her own haunting memories, while the crew of the Atlantis journey beyond their wildest dreams…or nightmares. All leading to events that will change the world forever!

Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, James Bond, The Losers, Hellblazer), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), and Jock (Batman, The Losers) bring you a psychological sci-fi horror comic full of alien conspiracy… Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MYTHSPACE IGNITION TP

ABLAZE

FEB228731

(W) Paolo Chikiamco (A) Koi Carreon, Paul Quiroga, Jules Gregorio, Mico Dimagiba, C.R. Chua, Borg Sinaban (CA) VARIOUS

Full color ANIME-infused stories inspired by Philippine folklore from SUPERSTAR CREATORS!

Mythspace: Ignition is a graphic novel collection of six stories exploring a universe where the old tales of monsters and folklore creatures from the Philippines – Tikbalangs, Kapres, Manananggals – were inspired by actual alien civilizations. From a young man's journey into myth, to a Kapre war, to a Manananggal coming of age, these stories (now depicted in full color) will take readers on an unforgettable journey both strange and familiar.

The collection was written and co-created by Paolo Chikiamco and features art from a cadre of acclaimed Filipino illustrators including Koi Carreon, C.R. Chua, Borg Sinaban, Jules Gregorio, Paul Quiroga, and Mico Dimagiba.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SPOT IT DOUBLE TROUBLE HC

ABLAZE

JAN228611

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A / CA) Gabriele Bagnoli

The #1 Bestselling Card Game Comes to Comics!

Graphic Novel with Game Play! Activity Pages + Bonus promo pack of cards included with each book!

Based on the award-winning visual perception card game and created in cooperation with Asmodee and Zygomatic Games Studio! A perennial bestseller having sold over 24 million units worldwide!

Meet Dobbly. He lives in a world filled with wonderful symbols that have power by finding matching pairs. This ne'er-do-well is so excited about his village's Festival of Matching, he can hardly sleep the night before. So when his impatience gets the best of him and finds himself trying to climb the Great Tree that will produce new pairs for the village, he also finds himself falling off the tree and breaking all of the branches on the way down, ruining the Festival. It's now up to the wizard Zadok and his apprentice, the druidess Dea, to find the magical seeds needed to repair the tree. And Dobbly is tagging along for the adventure!

Traveling farther away from the village than he's ever been, Dobbly and his companions face harsh conditions and danger, all while being tracked by Single, the Dark Cloud King, who wants to cause chaos and prevent them from finding power in matching pairs. Will he prevent them from returning home with the magic they are searching for? Or will Dobbly become the hero he needs to be to help his friends save the Festival of Matching and feel like he belongs?

__________________________________________________________________

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 14.99

TRESE GN VOL 05 MIDNIGHT TRIBUNAL

ABLAZE

FEB228732

(W) Budjette Tan (A / CA) Kajo Baldisimo

Award-winning Filipino comic book and hit Netflix anime series!

In a city where the vampiric aswang control everything illegal and where ancient gods seek to control everything else, enforcing the law can be a very difficult task.

When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police normally call Alexandra Trese.

But lately, it seems like others have been taking that call…

A mysterious motorcycle racer has been capturing criminals with his unearthly speed.

A masked giant has been demolishing drug dens and destroying gangs' headquarters.

Trese must control these supernatural crime-fighters and bring back order to the city before the underworld attempts to seek balance in its own way.

Trese: Midnight Tribunal is the fifth volume of the award-winning Trese comic book series, upon which the hit Netflix anime series is based, featuring an overarching storyline divided into four cases.

It includes updated/remastered artwork, as well as bonus material, including Alexandra's journal entries chronicling her creature encounters. Plus an afterword by writer Budjette Tan, detailing how the story evolved from a 20-page stand-alone case to its current form and the factors that influenced the story.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 16.99

LIFE ZERO HC

ABLAZE

FEB228730

(W) Stefano Vietti (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

From the artist of Marvel Comics' Daredevil, Marco Checchetto, comes a thrilling new adventure!

Where were you when the cloud arrived? Where were you when the world changed forever? Where were you when people started dying? Ablaze is proud to present Life Zero by Stefano Vietti (Dragonero) and Marco Checchetto (Daredevil, Avengers, Old Man Hawkeye, Wolverine), with colors by Andres Mossa (Wolverine, Avengers, Secret Wars 2099). At the limits between science fiction, action and horror is LIFE ZERO!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 24.99