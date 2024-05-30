Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comic shop, Fat Jack's Comicrypt, philadelphia

Fat Jack's Comicrypt Comic Shop Evicted In Philadelphia After 48 Years

Fat Jack’s Comicrypt of Philadelphia has been evicted by their landlord after 48 years of operating on Sansom Street, in Center City.

Article Summary Fat Jack's Comicrypt in Philadelphia evicted after 48 years on Sansom Street.

Owner Mike Ferrero explores new locations as Center City costs rise.

Last year's GoFundMe raised $24,000, aiding the store post-pandemic.

Philly patrons offered 25% off new books or free shipping until new site opens.

First the Flying Colors comic book store is evicted from the shopping mall in Concord, California after 37 years. They have now found a new location. Now Fat Jack's Comicrypt of Philadelphia has suffered a similar fate, after 48 years of operating from the same location on Sansom Street, in the Rittenhouse neighbourhood of Center City. Yesterday was its last day at that location, though the Oaklyn, New Jersey location remains open.

The owner of the store, 72-year-old Mike Ferrero, 72, said the shop's landlord had simply sellotaped an eviction notice to the scotch-taped an eviction notice to the window of the store earlier in the month and told the Philadalphia Inquirer, "It was month to month. We're at the point where they want us out… We're looking to see what we can find, but Center City may have outpriced us. Hopefully, it's not the end of an era."

Last year, former Fat Jack's manager, Eric Partridge, ran a GoFundMe campaign called Fat Jack's Recovery Fund to help the shop raise money, after covid shutdown had seen the store owing $80,000 to its distributors. The campaign raised $24,000 which kept the store going but struggled to pay rent and other debts since the pandemic. "It bought us time," Ferrero said. "We appreciate everything everyone has done for us."

But they are looking. They post to Facebook "For subscribers who want to stick with us, we're offering 25% off new books until we open another Philly location, whether that means shipping the books out or otherwise. As of right now we still have June product coming in to fulfill subscriber orders."

As well as adding "SUBSCRIBERS!!! The Philly location is relocating we are still looking for a new building. If you want to come out to our Oaklyn NJ. Store we will give you 25% off for going out your way! If you would like to have your books shipped we will ship your books out to you for FREE!!! Yes FREE SHIPPPING!!! You can pay over the Phone or by PayPal, or Venmo. Please Email FJCCSHOW@GMAIL.COM with your information and we will get your books out to you. Thank you. It's a pleasure serving you!"

Fat Jack's Comicrypt may be down in Philadelphia, but it is certainly not out.

