FCBD Preview: Crisis On Infinite Archies For Free Comic Book Day 2021

Free Comics Book Day will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. And we begin with a look at the Archie Comics: Past, Present & Future Fun comic, will all-new material, exclusive to this volume, and a comic store-friendly Crisis of Infinite Archies.

FCBD 2021 ARCHIE PAST PRESENT & FUTURE FUN

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR210002

(W) Bill Golliher, Angelo DeCesare, Fred Van Lente (A) Pat & Tim Kennedy (A/CA) Dan Parent

: It's the crisis of infinite Archies! Celebrate 80 years of the Riverdale Gang with this tale featuring a dimension-hopping Archie Andrews in his quest to save the multiverse. Then, witness Archie go toe-to-toe with… himself?! May the best Archie win! Plus, get a preview of the newest Archie One-Shot in shops! This title includes several versions of Archie (from classic to TV to horror) and showcases his evolution as a character over eight decades, all while being a tie-in to the company's 80th Anniversary plans.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021!

SRP: PI

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.