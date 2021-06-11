Fight Girls #1 Vs X-Men #1 – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th June 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

Hellboy has a new mini-series, Hellboy & BPRD: The Secret Of Chesbro House #1 from Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Shawn McManus.

and Masters Of The Universe: Revelation #1 is the comic book prequel by Kevin Smith and Mindy Lee to the new Netflix TV show. And returnable for those stores who order 10 copies, You should all order that, and more.

and to the new Netflix TV show. And returnable for those stores who order 10 copies, You should all order that, and more. Lots of creators jumping on for Snake Eyes: Deadgame #5 as well as Rob Liefeld, including Kevin Eastman and Larry Hama .

including and . Fight Girls #1 by Frank Cho launches from AWA. The book will have a special 75% off discount rate for stores.

The EPHK OGN Mawrth Vallis is up for FOC from Image Comics ASAP, OK?

OGN Mawrth Vallis is up for FOC from Image Comics ASAP, OK? Ordinary Gods #1 by Kyle Higgins and Felipe Watanabe launches from Image, and its returnable.

and launches from Image, and its returnable. Skybound X #1 with Rick Grimes and Clementine in the mix is up for FOC.

Amazing Spider-Man #70 has a Prelude to Sinister War

Extreme Carnage begins with Alpha.

A new X-Men #1 launches from Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz. It is going to be mega.

How did Basilisk #1 do? #2 is up, and returnable to Boom.

Mamo #1 by Sas Milledge and Trung Le Nguyen launches from Boom Studios, returnable.

and launches from Boom Studios, returnable. WWE New Day has the Power Of Positivity oneshot.

Dynamite are launching Red Sonja: Black, White & Red anthology.

AfterShock launches Clans Of Balarus #1, returnable to stores who order more than ten copies, and a 1:15 tier cover by Barry Kitson.

Titan Comics launches Life Is Strange: Coming Home #1 comic book by Emma Vieceli, Andrea Izzo, Claudia Leonardi

Titan also launches Monday Monday for their Rivers Of London line.

DC Comics has Batman Fortnite Zero Point HC, Batman #110, Batman/Catwoman #6, Batman: Secret Files: The Signal, Batman: The Adventures #2,m Batman Urban Legends #5, Next Batman #4 and a couple of comics that aren't Batman-related. Somewhere.

What's on your FOC?

