Final Look At Todd McFarlane's Jim Lee X-Men #1 Scorched #3 Homage

Last week, Bleeding Cool looked at Todd McFarlane and his attempt to revive the glory of his co-founder of Image Comics Jim Lee's X-Men #1 cover, for the new Spawn: Scorched comic book, in time for FOC. It wasn't finished but we got the idea. Well, it looks like that FOC date has been delayed as Todd has the final cover finished and coloured – and announced that it will be one of four connecting covers, just like Jim Lee and Scott Williams' X-Men #1 cover was.

Here's how it looked before…

And here is what it is a take on…

Todd McFarlane is paying homage to Jim Lee's historic X-Men #1 cover beginning with The Scorched issue #3. McFarlane has revealed the artwork for the first cover and announced he will be drawing three more connecting covers in the coming months. The Scorched issues #3 through #6 will all connect to create one stunning piece of artwork to help celebrate Spawn's 30 year anniversary this year.

McFarlane said: "Over the years, I have what seems like hundreds of homage/parody covers based on my artwork. So, it is always fun to turn the tables and do an homage to other covers and/or artists whose work I have admired. This will mark my first attempt at tipping my hat to my friend Jim Lee's amazing art. His career and the images he has given us have been an inspiration for many. I thought this image would be the best way to pay tribute to his talents."

McFarlane's The Scorched #1 launched in January 2022, bringing together the shared universe of Spawn's best characters for three decades and puts them together into one title. It set the sales record for the "Biggest New Team Book" from the past 30 years. In addition to McFarlane, the creative team on the record-breaking title includes the creative team of writer Sean Lewis and artist Stephen Segovia.

McFarlane had four record-breaking titles in 2021, Spawn's Universe #1, King Spawn #1, Gunslinger Spawn #1, and The Scorched #1 which became one of the biggest selling Image Comics books in the 21st century.

The EXTENDED retailer Final Order Cut Off for The Scorched #3 is Monday, February 21.

The Scorched #3 will be available at comic book shops on March 16th