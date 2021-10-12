Find Out What The Seer, Or Anti-Oracle, Actually Wants… (Spoilers)

On August the 28th, Bleeding Cool ran some Gotham Gossip in which named the Anti-Oracle as The Seer, saying "Batman is dead. The Scarecrow has poisoned your water. The Magistrate is coming to steal your children. He isn't, he hasn't and no, that's Batman's job. But it's a good line to increase fear and it's spread by the Seer.

The Seer is the Anti-Oracle. The Anti-Oracle is The Seer. The Seer also sells hidden government agendas." And that is coming to pass. We have seen the Anti-Oracle take over the Oracle networks to spread fear and dissent amongst Gotham, against both Batman and The Magistrate, and somehow linked to The Scarecrow.

In upcoming comics, Nightwing #86 sees Nightwing and Oracle take "to the skies above Gotham, with the Batgirls and Tim Drake (Robin) in tow! Now aboard the Magistrate's Skybase-01, they have made it their mission to bring the airborne leviathan down, prevent Seer's disinformation from being broadcast, and save the innocents aboard." Batman #117 states that in the Batgirls back-up strip, "the Batgirls hide out in a hotel room until Babs arrives offering a plan for their future. Seer, the "Anti-Oracle," is revealed here! And who they are will make you question everything you see moving forward in Gotham…" While I Am Batman #3 promised that "Jace attempts to stem the tide of misinformation from the Seer as this mysterious adversary sends a heavily armed mob to a juvenile detention facility to break out a member of their militia." And December's Batgirls #1 launch promises "the Batgirls move to the other side of town where Barbara Gordon can keep a better eye on them while the hacker Seer is still invading their lives." In today's Batman: Urban Legends #8 and I Am Batman #2, The Seer's involvement in Gotham deepens.

Batman: Urban Legends #8 has a Cassandra Cain Batgirl fearing that the Anti-Oracle has framed her for murder, before the Anti-Oracle addresses them directly, calling themselves The Seer for the first time.

And that The Seer sees all, and knows all of their secret identities and far more besides.

While over in I Am Batman #3, The Seer seems to have been messing with all manner of Gotham thugs to do their bidding.

Even as Jace Fox undertakes some subterfuge to get them to think that he is The Seer…

But who is the Seer anyway and what do they actually want?

Probably not a creation of The Scarecrow if the big reveal in Batman #117 is going to mean anything.

And what The Seer actually wants? Only Barbara Gordon, the original Oracle, seems to have a clue.

Mixed pronouns between the two books, but that's going to happen when you don't have a clue who they are… meanwhile in Future State: Gotham, Jace Fox has been arrested by Peacekeeper Red… and if you were looking for a way to prevent this future rolling out across the Batbooks…

The the future version of Black Lightning is on the way from even further in the future, well past Future State… that also had Fear State to deal with, even though it is Fear State that seems to be partially destroying the Future State… in the present.

Hang on, I need a pen and paper, how much more confusing can this be?

Oh, even more futures to travel back through towards the present.

Is Joker War too late to stop The Future State? Only one more Batman issue to lay this all to rest…

