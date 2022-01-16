First Appearance Of Black Krrsantan Sells Raw, Unslabbed For $225

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported on the first appearance of Black Krrsantan, a wookie bounty hunter in the employ of Jabba the Hutt and Darth Vader, who has been seen in The Book of Boba Fett TV series in Disney+ and who first appeared in the comic books. Bleeding Cool had confirmed with Marvel sources that this is indeed him. Created by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca, the first appearance of Black Krrsantan was in Darth Vader #1 from 2015.

And as a result, that issue boomed on eBay. with unslabbed copies selling for $60, But that was then. A few days later, that was jumping further. But now a standard unslabbed main cover for Darth Vader #1 has just sold on eBay for $225 before shipping, after 16 bids, raw while a 9.8 CGC slabbed copy has sold for $350. And a fifth printing has sold raw for $170.

Rarer variant covers have also been attracting huge sales. A CGC 9.8 slabbed copy of the Darth Vader #1 ComicsPRO variant, handed out to retailers attending the Comics PRO event has sold for $1000, wall a slabbed copy of the 1:200 Alex Ross sketch cover sold for even more. There were many variant covers for this issue, which sold hundreds of thousands of copies in total.

Black Krrsantan would have more of a prominence a year-and-change later in Star Wars #14 in 2016 from Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato, fighting Chewbacca. His back story would be filled in, revealing that he almost murdered Obi-Wan Kenobi, hired to hunt down the hermit of Tattooine. And revealing that Black Krrsantan had been exiled from the Wookie homeworld. And now? Bad-ass of the bounty hunting contingent of Star Wars… and continuing to sell hundreds of high-priced back issues today.