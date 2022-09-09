First Appearance of Luke Cage in Hero for Hire #1 Hits Record $102,000

In one of the most impressive auction results of the year, a Hero for Hire #1 (Marvel, 1972) CGC NM/MT 9.8 has sold for a record $102,000 at Heritage Auctions yesterday. The 1972 Marvel comic book features the origin and first appearance of popular character Luke Cage in a story written by Archie Goodwin and drawn by George Tuska and John Romita, with inks by Billy Graham. The cover of the issue is by Romita. The auction result is a huge level-up for sales of this issue, with the previous record set by another CGC 9.8 copy that sold in 2016 for $24,000.

This sale puts Hero for Hire #1 in the top ranks of Bronze Age key comic books in terms of record sales. By way of comparison, one of the most popular Marvel keys of that era, the debut of Wolverine in Incredible Hulk #181 sold for $138,000 in CGC 9.8 yesterday as well, a record in that grade (a CGC 9.9 copy sold for $150,000 in 2011). But the dynamics of this Hero for Hire #1 sale are similar to those we discussed when Marvel Spotlight #5, the first appearance of Ghost Rider, went for a shocking $264,000 last year.

Like that Marvel Spotlight #5 sale, this Hero for Hire #1 result is driven by that issue's rarity in CGC 9.8 in addition to the character's popularity. There are only 4 entries for Marvel Spotlight #5 listed on the CGC Census in CGC 9.8, and only 12 entries for Hero for Hire #1 in CGC 9.8 (plus two additional CGC 9.8 Signature Series), compared to 195 entries for Giant-Size X-Men #1 in CGC 9.8 and 135 entries of Incredible Hulk #181 in CGC 9.8. Hero for Hire #1 and Marvel Spotlight #5 are both far more difficult to obtain in CGC 9.8 than many other major Bronze Age keys, and it's no coincidence that both of these issues have black-bordered covers, which tend to show spine creases and other handling defects much more readily.

The Luke Cage series that started as Hero for Hire ultimately lasted 125 issues from 1972-1986, through two title changes. With issue #17, the series was renamed Power Man, and with issue #50, it became Power Man and Iron Fist, as Luke Cage teamed with Danny Rand. Cage has been featured as both a solo character and as part of team titles in the decades since, and became a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his own series Luke Cage, appearances on the Jessica Jones series, and as a member of The Defenders.

Hero for Hire #1 (Marvel, 1972) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. The origin and first appearance of Luke Cage, a popular character in Marvel comics and the entire MCU. The issue also features the first appearance of Diamondback (Willis Stryker). John Romita Sr. and George Tuska cover. Tuska art. Currently tied for the #17 spot on Overstreet's list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $2,000. CGC census 9/22: 12 in 9.8, none higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1206032001 and grader's notes if available.