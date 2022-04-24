First Cameo Of Midnight Sons in Ghost Rider #28 at Auction For $130

Back in February, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel Comics had trademarked the words Midnight Sons, as well as Dark Web and Iron Cat. Since then, Marvel Comics has announced Iron Cat and Dark Web but not Midnight Sons. However, last year, Marvel Studios registered "Richmond Street Productions" as a production entity for a DTC (direct-to-consumer) streaming series. Richmond Street borders Cypress Hill Cemetery, a base for the Midnight Sons and the first place we first meet the Danny Ketch Ghost Rider Vol 3 #1. And this could be an in-joke.

It is certainly enough to give the first cameo appearance of The Midnight Sons together under that name on the cover – Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, Morbius, Blade, Hannibal King, Frank Drake, Sam Buchanan, Victoria Montesi, Louise Hastings – also known as The Nine. Ghost Rider Vol 2 #28 also had the first appearance of the Caretaker, Lilith, mother of demons and her son, Meatmarket.

And a copy of that comic by Howard Mackie, Andy Kubert and Joe Kubert from 1992, slabbed and graded, is up for auction today from Heritage Art Auctions, where it is already at $129 with hours to go.

Ghost Rider V2#28 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Cameo first appearance of Lilith. Andy and Joe Kubert cover and art. Gatefold centerfold. Originally poly-bagged with poster. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 4/22: 719 in 9.8, none higher.

The Rise of the Midnight Sons storyline launched several books in the Midnight Sons line joining Ghost Rider, and was part of the significant Marvel expansion of the nineties, which included Morbius, Darkhold: Pages from the Book of Sins, Nightstalkers, Blade, Blaze and Midnight Sons Unlimited, later joined by Doctor Strange. The line lasted until 1994, culminating in a Siege Of Darkness 17-part crossover. And it looks like Marvel Comics will be relaunching the concept in time for Hallowe'en this year.