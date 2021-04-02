First Look at Batman vs. Snake Eyes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3

DC Comics has unveiled a first look at the fight between Batman and Snake Eyes in the upcoming comic Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3. The comic will be the first crossover between the two badasses of their respective franchise universes and is sure to become a collectors' item even as it features absolutely no non-fungible tokens.

From the press release on DCComics.com:

With no memory and battling strange adversaries (and even some allies) on a mysterious island for 22 minutes at a time, you'd think Batman has enough to worry about in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. Think again. In issue #3 of this six-issue limited series from DC and Epic Games, the Dark Knight faces off against the most unexpected adversary yet, Snake-Eyes, from G.I. Joe! You read that right: Snake-Eyes from G.I. Joe! Worlds collide on the Island as the unstoppable ninja goes up against Batman! But can either of them win the fight when neither of them can remember why they're fighting, nor escape? Will Batman even remember that he's got to find a way back to Catwoman, all the while trying to figure out how to get back to Gotham City? And just what is Harley Quinn doing here? Based on a story concept by series consultant and Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, this six issue limited series is written by Christos Gage, featuring pencils by Reilly Brown, with inks by Nelson Faro DeCastro and colors by John Kalisz. The main cover for issue #3 is by Mikel Janín, with a card stock variant cover by DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee and Scott Williams, plus a premium variant cover by Mustard (check your local comic book store for availability).

The 32-page issue will retail for $4.99, or $5.99 for a card stock variant. Print issues of this series come with codes for digital items in the Fortnite game, and the one with this issue Catwoman's Claw Pickaxe. All six issues together will earn players an Armored Batman Zero outfit. Subscribers to DC Universe Infinite also get those codes, but they get to read the series for free. So take that, paper collectors! You snooze, you lose! As for those who don't know anything about Fortnite and are planning on skipping this because of that, well… you're probably not going to miss anything important, to be honest.

Check out the art below.