First Look At Fables Spinoff, Batman Vs Bigby From DC Comics

Ahead of the return of Fables by Bill Willingham and Mark Buckingham, in September, DC Comics is publishing Batman vs. Bigby! A Wolf in Gotham which sees Fables' sleuth Bigby Wolf go head-to-head with the Batman in a six-issue spinoff miniseries from DC Black Label. Written by Bill Willingham with pencils by Brian Level, inks by Jay Leisten, and colours by Lee Loughridge, Bleeding Cool gets a first look at some of the pages.

"I've wanted to do this since the very first year of Fables," says writer Bill Willingham. "Why? Because Batman is a detective, and Bigby is a detective, and I love a well-crafted story crossing over characters from two different fictional worlds. It's automatically a fish-out-of-water story for at least one of the main characters, and that sort of story always works. Plus, I knew from the very beginning of Fables that my fictional universe would allow for many ways to get Bigby Wolf into the DCU and Gotham City. Even though those cosmic story structures wouldn't be introduced in the Fables books for a year or more, they were baked in from the very beginning."

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #1

Story by BILL WILLINGHAM

Pencils by BRIAN LEVEL

Inks by JAY LEISTEN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by BRIAN LEVEL, JAY LEISTEN

With the blood dry at Gotham's fourth gruesome murder scene in as many weeks, Batman is stumped. The same hallmarks haunt each investigation: brute-force entries, bodies ripped to shreds and stamped with enormous bite marks, and clumps of fur — wolf fur — scattered in the wreckage. The streets buzz with rumors of the €œWerewolf of Gotham.€ Determined to crack this case, Batman finds no leads and a mysterious, hairy, chain-smoking figure dogging his every move. The Dark Knight's dangerously close to losing his cool when a series of bombings levels the city's libraries in the days leading up to the 32nd annual Gotham Literary Festival. As Batman narrows in on the Bookworm and his literary henchmen, he discovers that an invaluable book from another world is at the center of the violence. Stranger still, the wolf is in on it. But what kind of monster is built from such brains and brawn — and is he an enemy or an ally?

Worlds collide as a Gotham mystery kick-starts a return to the world of Fables!

32 pages, $3.99, (card stock, $4.99), available on Sept. 21.3