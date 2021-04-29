First Look at Marvel's New Reptil Series Launching in May
Marvel Comics has released an unlettered preview of the first issue of the upcoming Reptil series launching on May 26th. Written by Terry Blas with art by Enid Balam and a cover from Paco "Funky Cold" Medina, the four-issue mini-series sees Reptil question his life as a hero, which of course results in his universe being shaken to its core, threatening nothing being the same ever again. You think you can quit being a comic book superhero, Reptil! Ha ha ha ha ha! It doesn't work like that. You are intellectual property to be owned and exploited in perpetuity by the Walt Disney Corporation. There is no escape. Comics are forever… or at least until the industry finally implodes. Check out the preview below.
REPTIL #1 (OF 4)
MAR210553
(W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina
REPTIL ON THE BRINK OF EXTINCTION!
In the wake of Kamala's Law and his Grandfather's worsening health, Humberto Lopez, A.K.A. Reptil, has taken a step back from crime-fighting to refocus on his family. Perhaps its a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents' mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not! When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything Humberto thought he knew about his past and will either change the course of his future-or end it forever! Don't miss out on this breakout series from rising stars Terry Blas (HOTEL DARE, DEAD WEIGHT: MURDER AT CAMP BLOOM) and Enid Balám (OMNI)!
Rated T
In Shops: May 26, 2021
SRP: $3.99