First Look at Marvel's New Reptil Series Launching in May

Marvel Comics has released an unlettered preview of the first issue of the upcoming Reptil series launching on May 26th. Written by Terry Blas with art by Enid Balam and a cover from Paco "Funky Cold" Medina, the four-issue mini-series sees Reptil question his life as a hero, which of course results in his universe being shaken to its core, threatening nothing being the same ever again. You think you can quit being a comic book superhero, Reptil! Ha ha ha ha ha! It doesn't work like that. You are intellectual property to be owned and exploited in perpetuity by the Walt Disney Corporation. There is no escape. Comics are forever… or at least until the industry finally implodes. Check out the preview below.