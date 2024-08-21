Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Our First Look At Ellie Wilson As The New Deadpool (#5 Spoilers)

Marvel promised at San Diego Comic-Con that Wade Wilson would be killed off and replaced as Deadpool by his daughter Ellie Wilson.

Marvel promised at San Diego Comic-Con that Wade Wilson would be killed off and replaced as Deadpool by his daughter Ellie WilsonIt was fun to announce this on the weekend that Deadpool and Wolverine hit the cinema screens.

Not that he's dead in Deadpool #5 by Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio, out today, not more than anywhere else. It's just that his healing factor has taken a knock, but Deadpool, he's not entirely 'armless, right guv'nor?.

Our First Look At Ellie Wilson As The New Deadpool (#5 Spoilers)

Because, like, he's still got one arm, an' that. But as for Ellie Wilson, the daughter of Deadpool arrives rising…

…another daughter of Deadpool. It's a long story. Basically, Deadpool has a human daughter and a symbiote dog daughter, Princess; let's leave it at that and move on.

This is, apparently her new look and, after proving herself in battle, her father just has to go along with it all.

And so Ellie Wilson is part of the team… and now going to have to take over from daddy dearest, if he doesn't get that healing factor seen to.

DEADPOOL #5
MARVEL COMICS
JUN240689
(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Taurin Clarke
Deadpool is in Death Grip's clutches and not in a fun way. This mad mystic martial artist will stop at nothing to find the limits of Deadpool's healing factor. At what point will the Merc's mouth stop growing back? And has Deadpool been a good enough father that his daughters will try to save him?
Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

DEADPOOL #6
MARVEL COMICS
JUL240672
(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Taurin Clarke
Wade Wilson triumphed against Death Grip! This is the first issue of a new arc and killing Deadpool NOW would be an INSANE thing to do. Which is exactly why we're doing it. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY Rated T+In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $3.99

DEADPOOL #7
MARVEL COMICS
AUG240877
(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Taurin Clarke
Deadpool is dead, long live Deadpool! Wade has fallen, and his daughter Ellie has taken up the mantle. Taskmaster continues her mercenary training, but what she really wants is vengeance. And to get that, she'll need Princess' help. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 02, 2024 SRP: $3.99

