First Look Inside Fall Of The House Of X & Rise Of The Powers Of X

The finale of the Krakoan age, Gerry Duggan & Lucas Werneck’s Fall Of The House Of X and Kieron Gillen & R.B. Silva’s Rise Of The Powers Of X

The finale of the Krakoan age, Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck's Fall Of The House Of X and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva's Rise Of The Powers Of X. We've had a few low-res previews, but here's a better look inside both. The classic Fastball Special that inspired all the others, the X-Men back in the Blackbird, the Trial Of Cyclops, Professor X's call for help from Krakoa, Emma Frost's last stand, and Moira MacTaggert mapping out her endgame.

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1 will follow a team of Xavier's most dedicated students—Shadowkat, Wolverine, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Rogue, and Gambit—as they seek to crush Orchis, the group of villains that brought down Krakoa. Set 10 years into a dark future, RISE OF THE POWER OF X #1 will introduce a new team of X-Men— Shadowtiger, Iron Man, Synch, Captain Krakoa, and Wolverine— who are ready to make a bold sacrifice to prevent an even more tragic fate for mutantkind. Epic in scale with stakes beyond measure, both missions are vital in the struggle not just for mutant survival but for all existence!

Is that Ms Marvel as Captain Krakoa of the future? Gillen said, "I'm trying to not let the responsibility of it get to me – the Krakoan age, above anything else, is a story. Stories are about their structure – the potential of the opening, the developing richness of the middle and (relevantly) the elegance and/or sledgehammer to the face of the denouement. I only got into comics to do good work. I need this to be good, and I think it is."

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM • MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

KRAKOA HAS JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!

Mutantkind has never had a greater fall. From the highs of Krakoa – their own glorious nation, a place where they were safe and happy – to the lowest of lows. Outlawed, hunted, killed, most of their kind missing or dead, and now, one their greatest leaders, Cyclops, is on trial facing a death penalty. Ready or not, the time has come for the X-Men to make their final stand against the forces that have struck them low. The day is now. The place is here. The tale of the house Xavier built will long be told…and few will forget this darkest chapter. From writer Gerry Duggan (X-MEN, MARAUDERS, UNCANNY AVENGERS) and artist Lucas Werneck (IMMORTAL X-MEN, TRIAL OF MAGNETO) comes half of the story that will bring the Krakoa Age to its conclusion!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #1 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FIGHT FOR KRAKOA HAS BEEN LOST!

Ten years ago, the mutants returned from their exile to try and reclaim the Earth from the forces of Orchis. They failed. Now, within the victorious Orchis with their gauntlet choking the world, Nimrod and Omega Sentinel put their plan within a plan into action. They are to summon their binary god to consume everything in their accession. All that stands between them is the X-Men. What can they do? They're the X-Men. They'll find a way. That's their power. So begins a story beyond time and space, with the rise of powers beyond our petty human intelligence. From writer Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN, UNCANNY X-MEN) and artist R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH) comes half of the story that will bring the Krakoa Age to its conclusion!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

