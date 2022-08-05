First Look Inside Stuff of Nightmares #1 by RL Stine and AL Kaplan

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will collaborate once again with legendary horror author RL Stine to release Stine and AL Kaplan's Stuff of Nightmares #1 this September. To get fans excited and fuel the 24-hour clickbait comics news cycle, BOOM! has released a first look at the comic.

BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1, the premiere issue of a brand new four-issue limited comic book series from R.L Stine, the legendary author of Fear Street and Goosebumps, who's back with a chilling new take on iconic creatures from horror legend in his first creator-owned comic book series, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan (Maw, Jim Henson's The Storyteller), colors by Roman Titov (Eat the Rich), and letters by Jim Campbell (Black Badge). Available in September 2022.

In the premiere of Stine's reanimated reimagining, the monster you enounter isn't the one you thought it'd be—you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in … STUFF OF NIGHTMARES!

Fans won't want to miss celebrating the series premiere STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #1 with a main cover from acclaimed artist Francesco Francavilla (Afterlife with Archie) and highly collectible variant cover art by illustrators Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Adam Gorham (The Immortal Hulk), Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman), and Kyle Hotz (Savage Spider-man).

For the first time ever, in celebration of the legendary author's new series launch, BOOM! Studios will offer an incredibly rare variant cover from artist Björn Barends (Something is Killing the Children) signed by R.L. Stine, which also comes with a COA that will be recognized by the CGC Signature Series program!

In addition, this first issue gets not just one but two extra spooky glow-in-the-dark covers by Francavilla and original Goosebumps cover artist Tim Jacobus!