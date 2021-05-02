First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1

In October 2019, Bleeding Cool told you that Jonathan Kent would be the new Superman, taking over from his father, as part of DC Comics' 5G plans.

In June 2020, Bleeding Cool told you that an older Clark Kent Superman would be heading up The Authority.

Last month, Bleeding Cool told you that Superman And The Authority would be a two-issue series by Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin and would feature Superman, Midnighter, Apollo, Enchantress, Manchester Black, OMAC, Natasha Irons, and a speedster.

Last week, DC Comics announced all of this officially. Which also meant we could identify the speedster as the new Lightray.

We also noted that the standard cover for Superman: Son Of Kal-El #1 promised a 22-page story for $4.99. Which didn't look good. Well, DC Comics have now updated that cover to a more reasonable $3.99 on Lunar's website. And we have also got a first look inside the pages… and a better look at his new belt.