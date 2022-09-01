First Look: Jorge Jiménez Draws Nemesis Reloaded For Mark Millar

As first mentioned by Bleeding Cool by accident, Jorge Jiménez is the new artist on the twelve-year-awaited return of the Nemesis series, originally published by Marvel Comics, written by Mark Millar and drawn by Steve McNiven. Steve is too busy drawing Neil Gaiman's Spider-Man memories right now – and presumably for the last decade – so Jorge Jiménez is taking a break from Batman to draw the new return of the character. Who was once advertised as "What If Batman Was A C*nt" until DC Comics told him to stop it. And yes this is the comic in which Nemesis kidnaps the policeman's kids, impregnates the daughter with the semen of the son and rigs her womb to collapse if an abortion is attempted. I'd like to say that was a different time, but I think Texan lawmakers would be fine with that right now. Here's a first Bleeding Cool look at Jorge Jiménez's inked art for the new series launching from Image Comics, Millarworld and Netflix in January – I just hope Mark Millar was able to grab Tomeu Morey to colour the final version. Their work is in such sympatico.

In 2009, Mark Millar and Steve McNiven published a Millarworld book through Marvel Comics called Nemesis about a super villain being hunted by cops. The series was then supposed to return in 2012 as Nemesis Returns or Nemesis 2. Then it was delayed until 2013. Then nothing. We were told ten years ago, "In order to help facilitate the timeliness of the Nemesis Returns, Steve has teamed up with two exciting new talents and opened a new studio endeavour, Carbon Sun Studios" and that "Nemesis means a lot to me and I want it to be the best of my stuff out there," said McNiven. "I want it done right, and we'll make sure Nemesis gets his due." Well, that won't have been Larraz or Jimenez back then. I wonder who it was?

The original comic book saw the charismatic supervillain Nemesis target Chief Inspector Blake Morrow ostensibly over what Morrow did to his father. He hijacks Air Force One over the District of Columbia, and takes the United States president before crashing the plane into Washington D.C., killing hundreds – and then tens of thousands with poison gas, simply to taunt the conservative Morrow. It's eventually revealed that the Nemesis identity is one owned by a company that arranges for rich people to become supervillains. And that a new one will arise.

Of the new Nemesis Reloaded, CBR quotes Jimenez as saying "I'm especially excited to have this opportunity to work with Mark Millar! He is not only a writer that I have admired for years, but he is also one of the titans of the comic book world. In addition, Nemesis series has everything I need to develop my style as an artist in a crazy, daring way and without filters. My main objective is to take care of the characters' acting. This series plays nimbly between extremely harsh scenes and hints of badass humor, extreme violence and some serious dramatic touches. The whole project is such a challenge for me, keeping up with this crazy energy and making the whole project feel really entertaining and fun. I'm also going to be the happiest guy in the world doing the action scenes. They're so dynamic and powerful, but very modern too. I'm very excited! I promise you I'll do my best and you will love this madness we have cooked up for you!!"