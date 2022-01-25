First Look: Kevin Wada's Oni Press Exclusive Cover For Chef's Kiss

We mentioned this was coming over a year ago, Chef's Kiss, the debut graphic novel written by Jarrett Melendez, drawn by Danica Brine, coloured by Hank Jones, lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and to be published in March by Oni Press. A queer love story forged in the pressure cooker of a restaurant kitchen, Bleeding Cool has an exclusive look at a variant cover to the book by Kevin Wada, which will be an Oni Press exclusive version.

Now that college is over, English graduate Ben Cook is on the job hunt looking for something…anything…related to his passion for reading and writing. But interview after interview, hiring committee after hiring committee, Ben soon learns getting the dream job won't be as easy as he thought. Proofreading? Journalism? Copywriting? Not enough experience. It turns out he doesn't even have enough experience to be a garbage collector! But when Ben stumbles upon a "Now Hiring—No Experience Necessary" sign outside a restaurant, he jumps at the chance to land his first job. Plus, he can keep looking for a writing job in the meantime. He's actually not so bad in the kitchen, but he will have to pass a series of cooking tests to prove he's got the culinary skills to stay on full-time. But it's only temporary…right? When Ben begins developing a crush on Liam, one of the other super dreamy chefs at the restaurant, and when he starts ditching his old college friends and his old writing job plans, his career path starts to become much less clear.

Jarrett Melendez has written for Full Bleed, Field Tripping and All We Ever Wanted, but also used to be a professional chef. Danica Brine also worked on a couple of those, as well as covers for Wayward. A preview of the book with its standard cover runs below;