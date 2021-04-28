First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin

In June last year, Bleeding Cool scooped the gossip that Superman was going to be the new leader of The Authority. It was a big story, but plenty of people didn't believe it. The usual way of things. At the time, the comic book had recently seen Superman come out as being Clark Kent to the world, as well be described by critical media as King Of The Earth in relation to the United League Of Planets. He was then deputized by the United Nation as a temporary measure as a result but given a warning not to make any similar mistakes by the big espionage agents of the day. Becoming a new leader of The Authority seemed a natural next step. Then, of course, 5G and Infinite Frontier got in the way as Brian Bendis left the Superman books early.

Then in March, Amazon listed Superman & The Authority, a new two-issue comic book by Grant Morrison, Mikel Janin, and Jordie Bellaire. Seemingly with Superman, Midnighter, Apollo, Enchantress, Manchester Black, OMAC, Natasha Irons, and a Flash of sorts.

Then in April, DC Comics announced it officially, which meant other websites were now allowed to mention it existed as well. Just ten months late.

Now we get a first peek behind the pages… and to look at the cast. Midnighter, Apollo, Enchantress (with cat-like eyes), Superman (an older Superman with grey temples and a Kingdom Come shield), Manchester Black, Lia Nelson as new speedster, Lightray, a new O.M.A.C. and Natasha Irons.

Sometimes even Superman finds a task almost impossible. Sometimes even the Last Son of Krypton needs to enlist help. Some tasks require methods and heroes that don't scream "Justice League." So Clark Kent, the Metropolis Marvel, seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. Not only will Black know the right candidates for the team, but if Superman can make him behave himself and act in service of the greater good, then he'll prove literally anyone can be a hero! They'll have to move quickly, however, as the Ultra-Humanite forms his own team to take out the Man of Steel.

This new limited series helps launch an all-new Superman status quo, setting up story elements that reverberate across both Action Comics and Superman: Son of Kal-El in the months to come. And not only is Superman putting together a superstar team, but it takes superstars to tell the tale: Grant Morrison (The Green Lantern, All-Star Superman) and Mikel Janín (Batman, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War)!

Superman And The Authority #1 (of 4) will be published in July 2021.

And for a more classical look, here's Bryan Hitch's variant cover, in inks.